The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Real Madrid target second Liverpool star, Arsenal’s Gyokeres bid and Man United continue Mbeumo chase
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs despite the end of the summer’s first transfer window
The transfer window is about to re-open after shutting following its mini-opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window will officially re-open on Monday (16 June) and clubs are continuing to make deals in the interim.
Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen. However, they may well lose left-back stalwart Andy Robertson, with Atletico Madrid circling.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker. However, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an offer for another dorward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Real Madrid eye Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate
Real Madrid could make a move for a second Liverpool defender this summer with Ibrahima Konate now on their radar.
The 26-year-old is a key target, per Marca, but the plan is to bring the France international to the Bernabeu on a free transfer next summer,, just like Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.
Konate’s contract is due to expire in 2026, with the Reds ready to negotiate a new deal.
Tottenham snap up Mathys Tel on permanent deal at less than agreed price
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a six-year deal.
The 20-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan from the Bundesliga champions and scored three goals in 20 appearances.
The loan included an option for Spurs to make the deal permanent for £45.8m, however it is understood the club successfully negotiated the fee down to £29.8m.
Tottenham snap up Mathys Tel on permanent deal at less than agreed price
Wissa and Mbeumo on Spurs list
Some Tottenham news this morning, with the Guardian reporting they are keen to sign not just Bryan Mbeumo but also his partner in crime Yoane Wissa.
The duo were excellent this season for Brentford under manager Thomas Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou at Spurs this week.
Frank wants to bring the duo, but Brentford will be reluctant to sell both of their star attackers in the same summer.
Man United set limit on Bryan Mbeumo despite Tottenham interest
Manchester United still want to sign Bryan Mbeumo but the club have a limit they are not willing to pass, according to ESPN.
The club’s first offer of £45m + £10m in add-ons was rejected by Brentford, who are thought to be holding out for a fee of around £60-70m, and United haven’t yet returned with an improved bid.
The Red Devils believe they still lead the race for Mbeumo, with private confidence that he prefers Old Trafford to Tottenham.
While the Cameroon international was intrigued by interest from Spurs now that Thomas Frank has moved to north London, The Independent can report that United are still in the driving seat for the 25-year-old.
Arsenal submit first offer for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres but then 'freeze' pursuit of him
There have been conflicting statements from Viktor Gyokeres’ camp and his club regarding potential fees for a move away and Arsenal have officially joined the race with a first bid.
The Gunners have reportedly submitted a first concrete offer of £46.8m with up to £8.5m in add-ons for the 27-year-old Swede.
He has also been linked with a move to Man United but Arsenal may prove the more attractive destination – that is, if they don’t end up signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.
Atletico Madrid target Liverpool's Andy Robertson
In one of the more interesting transfer-related stories, Andy Robertson could move to LaLiga with Atletico Madrid.
With Liverpool linked with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, Robertson may look for a new start.
Reports state Robertson is a priority for Diego Simeone this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.
Speaking about his future last week Robertson said: “We have had good discussions, me and the club, but what the future holds, I'm not sure.
“I can't look too far ahead. I've never done that, so I'm not going to start doing that now. I know the position I’m in. I’ve only got a year left and a lot is getting spoken about.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments