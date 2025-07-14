The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal make Gyokeres breakthrough, Madueke completes medical, Rashford to Barcelona latest
Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke are closing in on moves to Arsenal this window
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in negotiations. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend.
Tottenham’s window sprung into life last week with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, though Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against them over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White.
Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after securing Matheus Cunha from Wolves, though there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Noni Madueke leaves Club World Cup camp to complete Arsenal move, Enzo Maresca confirms
An update on Noni Madueke from Will Castle in New York:
Enzo Maresca has all but confirmed Noni Madueke’s imminent switch Arsenal after revealing that the winger has left the Chelsea camp ahead of the Club World Cup final.
Madueke looks set to become the latest player to swap blue for red in London after a £48.5m fee was agreed between the two clubs, with Chelsea giving him permission to undergo a medical.
Gyokeres agreement reached with fee decided
Arsenal have agreed a £63.5m fee with Sporting for the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres, according to The Athletic.
They say that £54.9m of that fee will be paid up front, with the remaining £8.6m made up of future add-ons.
Gyokeres' agent waived their fee in order to force the move through after a long-running dispute with Sporting.
Personal details had previously been agreed between the striker and Arsenal with Gyokeres set to sign a five-year contract. Expect movement on this transfer in the next couple of days.
Arsenal 'in process of completing' move for Gyokeres
On Sunday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Arsenal are now “in [the] process of completing move for Viktor Gyokeres after taking final steps in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon”.
It is believed the Gunners made formal advances on the deal over the weekend, with a five-year contract lined up for the 27-year-old.
