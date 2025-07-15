Transfer news live: Arsenal eye Eze after Gyokeres medical, Liverpool target Isak plus Ekitike, Man United want Rios

Why Everybody's WRONG About Arsenal Signing Viktor Gyökeres

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in negotiations. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend.

Tottenham’s window sprung into life last week with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, though Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against them over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after securing Matheus Cunha from Wolves, though there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.

