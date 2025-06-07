The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Liverpool’s record Wirtz bid, Arsenal’s Sesko talks and Man United striker latest
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The transfer window is open for a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.
Manchester United have began their needed rebuild after a disastrous season, and have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
Arsenal, meanwhile, may have hit a snag in their attempted addition of Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.
Liverpool offer £113m for Wirtz
We start with the news that Liverpool have launched a new record bid for Florian Wirtz, raising their offer to a club record £113m.
Bayer Leverkusen are believed to want £150m for the Germany international, who would prefer a move to Anfield.
Liverpool’s initial proposal came to £109m, including add-ons, but they have now submitted an improved offer with a greater guarantee of £100m.
Wirtz also attracted attention from Bayern Munich but told the German champions he wanted to go to Liverpool.
