Transfer news live: Liverpool’s record Wirtz bid, Arsenal’s Sesko talks and Man United striker latest

Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
,Richard Jolly,Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 07 June 2025 04:24 EDT
Comments
Wenger says Club World Cup is a chance for 'everybody to develop'

The transfer window is open for a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.

Manchester United have began their needed rebuild after a disastrous season, and have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.

Arsenal, meanwhile, may have hit a snag in their attempted addition of Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:

Liverpool offer £113m for Wirtz

We start with the news that Liverpool have launched a new record bid for Florian Wirtz, raising their offer to a club record £113m.

Bayer Leverkusen are believed to want £150m for the Germany international, who would prefer a move to Anfield.

Liverpool’s initial proposal came to £109m, including add-ons, but they have now submitted an improved offer with a greater guarantee of £100m.

Wirtz also attracted attention from Bayern Munich but told the German champions he wanted to go to Liverpool.

Richard Jolly7 June 2025 09:18

Transfer news live

Hello and welcome along as we report all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals.

Lawrence Ostlere7 June 2025 09:16

