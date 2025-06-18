The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal’s Sesko stumbling block, Everton poach Man United director, Chelsea lead Gittens race
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open once more following a short closure after its initial mini-opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window has officially re-opened today, Monday 16 June, with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical later this week after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen. However, they may well lose left-back stalwart Andy Robertson, with Atletico Madrid circling.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker. However, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.
Sheffield United set to appoint new manager
Sheffield United are reportedly set to appoint Ruben Selles as their new manager following the departure of Chris Wilder.
Wilder is set to depart Bramall Lane – with an announcement expected imminently – having failed to secure promotion after losing in a dramatic play-off final to Sunderland.
And former Hull manager Selles, who was sacked despite keeping the Tigers in the second division, is set to take over according to Sky.
Premier League clubs surpass £600m in spending
According to Sky Sports, Premier League clubs have already surpassed £600m in spending at this early point in the transfer window.
The special mini-window that run due to the Club World Cup saw plenty of early spending, with Manchester City alone spending around £100m with the signings of Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri.
Of course, that overall expenditure will only increase with the imminent arrivals of players such as Florian Wirtz.
Sheff Wed given three-window fee restriction
An important development in the Championship now, as Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a a three-window fee restriction by the EFL.
It means the club will not be able to pay any fees for players for three transfer windows. Instead, they will only be able to sign free agents.
The decision from the EFL comes after the club “exceeded 30 days of late payments between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025”, reports Sky.
Arsenal make Sesko progress but stumbling block remains
Arsenal have reportedly “agreed personal terms” with their prime No 9 target Benjamin Sesko, according to Sport Bild via sportwitness, but there remains a major stumbling block in the shape of his huge price tag.
Sky Sports Germany reports that Leipzig are holding out for €80-100m (£68-86m), and Arsenal are reluctant to go that high. Even so, several reports have said the Gunners are preparing a first solid bid for the striker.
It is clearly a delicate operation, with Viktor Gyokeres waiting on hold to see how the situation progresses.
Sancho will need to take pay cut to join Napoli
Sky Sports reports that Jadon Sancho is under consideration at Napoli, though the winger would need to take a significant pay cut if he were to join the Italian champions.
Napoli “will formally approach Man Utd if they believe a move is realistic”, and they have reportedly been in touch with Sancho’s representatives over personal terms.
United are said to prefer a permanent sale to any other type of deal, and it is thought their valuation is around £25m.
Celta Vigo striker set for Wolves move
BBC Sport reports that Celta Vigo attacker Fer Lopez is “due to have a medical at Wolves” ahead of a £19m move to Molineux.
The 21-year-old only made his senior debut in October 2024 but scored four goals in 20 appearances last season, and is able to play in a range of roles across the forward line.
Bournemouth sign Kerkez replacement
Bournemouth have a new left-back as a replacement for the seemingly-departing Milos Kerkez as they’ve brought in Adrien Truffert from Rennes.
The 23-year-old has joined on a five-year-deal with reports suggesting a €13.5m fixed fee, €3.5m add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause to Rennes.
The 21-year-old Kerkez was hugely impressive for the Cherries this term and looks set to join Liverpool in a deal worth around £45m, although his departure had been contingent on Bournemouth confirming the Truffert deal.
Premier League clubs handed ultimatum over Ekitike?
Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea handed ultimatum over Ekitike
Man United could be in for the £85m-rated Hugo Ekitke from Eintracht Frankfurt and they have now entered talks with the club about signing him.
There has been no formal bid yet, according to Sky Sports, but United are exploring the conditions of a deal and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.
Ruben Amorim’s side are in the market for a striker regardless of what happens with the Rasmus Hojlund situation - with Serie A sides in for him but the Dane keen to fight for his place at Old Trafford.
Chelsea and Liverpool also want Ekitke, but Frankfurt insist the asking price is €100m, if it’s not met, then the 22-year-old will stay in Germany, reports Sport Bild.
