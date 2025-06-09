Transfer news live: Man Utd make Gyokeres contact, Reijnders completes medical, Sesko close to Arsenal move

Wenger says Club World Cup is a chance for 'everybody to develop'

The transfer window is open two more days between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.

Manchester United have already secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo with Viktor Gyokeres also on the list of wanted strikers. Captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders who has completed a medical and looks set to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.

Arsenal, meanwhile, hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below: