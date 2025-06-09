The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Man Utd make Gyokeres contact, Reijnders completes medical, Sesko close to Arsenal move
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The transfer window is open two more days between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.
Manchester United have already secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo with Viktor Gyokeres also on the list of wanted strikers. Captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders who has completed a medical and looks set to join Pep Guardiola’s side.
Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
Arsenal, meanwhile, hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Wirtz switch to Liverpool faces new twist
Liverpool’s chase of Florian Wirtz faces an added layer of complication with FC Koln wading into the transfer, demanding they are paid what they are due from any lucrative sale Leverkusen.
Leverkusen poached the young Wirtz from local rivals Koln and BILD reports that Koln’s president, Werner Wolf, said he is out to get a slice of the £100m+ transfer fee.
“We are looking into it. We know what we are entitled to and will fight for it,” Wolf said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments