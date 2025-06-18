Transfer news live: Arsenal hold Rodrygo talks, Chelsea lead race for Gittens, Bayern eye Liverpool star

FIFA Club World Cup: will CAF's African clubs upset the odds?

The transfer window is now open once more following a short closure after its initial mini-opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window has officially re-opened today, Monday 16 June, with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical later this week after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen. However, they may well lose left-back stalwart Andy Robertson, with Atletico Madrid circling.

Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.

Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker. However, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

