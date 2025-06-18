The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal hold Rodrygo talks, Chelsea lead race for Gittens, Bayern eye Liverpool star
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open once more following a short closure after its initial mini-opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window has officially re-opened today, Monday 16 June, with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical later this week after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen. However, they may well lose left-back stalwart Andy Robertson, with Atletico Madrid circling.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker. However, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.
Bayern target Liverpool forward after Williams falls through
Bayern Munich have put Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo on their list of targets after their efforts to sign Nico Williams fall flat.
Barcelona are known to be in pole position to capture the Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger, but still need to agree a fee with Athletic.
Bayern have now moved on to other players, with Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool’s Gakpo on their shortlist, according to Sky Sports Germany.
Gakpo is thought to be happy at Anfield but the Dutchman had to settle for a place on the bench at times under Arne Slot last season. Slot, however, could lose Luis Diaz this summer and will want to retain at least one of his favoured left wingers.
Chelsea lead race for Dortmund's Gittens
Chelsea lead the race for Borussia Dortmund’s talented young winger Jamie Gittens.
The 20-year-old Gittens has impressed at Dortmund, scoring 12 goals in 49 games this season and playing an integral role in the campaign.
He has already agreed personal terms on a long contract at Stamford Bridge, reports Fabrizio Romano, and is refusing to speak with other clubs. Now it is up to Chelsea to meet Dortmund’s price tag.
Arsenal hold initial talks with Rodrygo
We start with news that Arsenal have held “exploratory talks” with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as Mikel Arteta seeks to upgrade his forward options.
Rodrygo’s role in the Madrid faded towards the end of last season, and The Independent reported this month that the 24-year-old Brazilian would not be a natural fit for new manager Xabi Alonso’s preferred system.
Ben Jacobs reports that Arsenal hold a “genuine interest” in Rodrygo, with ongoing talks dating back to May. Madrid value their player at around €90m.
