Transfer news live: Liverpool make Wirtz breakthrough, Man Utd’s swap deal, De Bruyne chooses club

The transfer window has officially, briefly, shut after the first mini opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window closed last night at 7pm BST but that won’t stop clubs negotiating deals over the coming days, ahead of its reopening on 16 June – Club World Cup teams can register players for the knockout stages from then onwards.

So far this summer there has been plenty of activity in the Premier League with Matheus Cunha, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jeremie Frimpong, Liam Delap, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki among the biggest names to switch clubs.

Arsenal want to get in on the action and hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.

Chelsea have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, and have walked away from a potential deal for AC Milan and France No 1 Mike Maignan before the Club World Cup.

Manchester United have already secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo with Viktor Gyokeres also on the list of wanted strikers.

Manchester City have captured Ait-Nouri from Wolves, while also agreeing a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and signing Lyon’s Cherki.

And Liverpool have finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

