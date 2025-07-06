The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal in Gyokeres breakthrough after major signing, Man Utd want Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal have made a breakthrough on a Viktor Gyokeres deal and also confirmed Martin Zubimendi on a big day for the club
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal appear to finally be making progress on the protracted Viktor Gyokeres deal, with reports stating that they have reached a complete agreement on personal terms with the striker and are on the verge of an agreement with Sporting over the fee. They finally completed the Martin Zubimendi deal on Sunday and a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.
The Gunners are also hoping to secure a deal for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera after the La Liga outfit rebuffed their initial offer. They have sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, although face competition from Tottenham – who have had a bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and have now nabbed teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon. They are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and have Sporting’s Gyokeres and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins on their list of potential additions while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21 winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga by submitting a second offer close to £55m.
Barcelona turn attention back to Luis Diaz
Barcelona will consider turning their attention to Liverpool’s Luis Diaz after their top target Nico Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao, says Fabrizio Romano.
Liverpool have already rejected some interest from Bayern Munich for Diaz and will probably try to keep hold of the forward’s services.
Tottenham interested in Koni de Winter
Tottenham have already brought in one centre-back this summer but with Cristian Romero linked with a move to Spain earlier in the window, it may be that Thomas Frank wants a bit of extra cover.
Genoa’s Koni de Winter is a target, Talksport say, though there are several clubs interested in the Belgium international.
Inter Miami continue talks with Lionel Messi over extension
Lionel Messi’s contract is due to expire at the end of 2025, but ESPN believe that Inter Miami are keen to keep the Argentine.
That is understandable given what he offers on and off the pitch and how close his relationship is with club owner David Beckham.
Will Messi continue his time in the MLS with the World Cup on the horizon?
Marcus Rashford makes pre-season plan despite icy relationship with Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Marcus Rashford will be back at Manchester United for preseason despite his frosty relationship with Ruben Amorim.
Miguel Delaney has the full story:
Are Arsenal still interested in Rodrygo?
The Athletic suggest that Real Madrid are willing to part with Rodrygo if the right offer is made with the Brazilian not seen as part of the first-choice side by new boss Xabi Alonso.
A high price will no doubt be commanded but expect their resolve to be tested but interested parties.
One such team was Arsenal but are they still thinking about a move for the forward?
The Gunners have Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke on their watchlist while Viktor Gyokeres is close to a deal.
All that means funds and space in the squad are sparce with Rodrygo not a priority for Mikel Arteta.
Jadon Sancho off to Turin?
Various reports – mainly in Italy – are linking Jadon Sancho with a move to Juventus, with the Serie A giants seemingly interested in ideal worth around £25m.
It is stressed that Juve have not found a deal with Manchester United, though they have made positive contacts with Sancho’s camp.
Newcastle eye top Italian centre-back
Newcastle have switched their attention to signing Italy centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, who has impressed for Atalanta.
The Times report that the 21-year-old defender could be available for £30m.
Man United chase Calvert-Lewin in shock move
File this under both ‘surprising transfer links’ and ‘more evidence of how far Man United have fallen’.
United are apparently making a shock move to sign released Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to The Sun.
The 28-year-old striker is available on a free transfer after leaving Everton at the end of last month following the expiration of his contract.
As United juggle their finances, their trying to build a frontline on a budget and have apparently already reached out to the ex-England international.
Arsenal finally seal Martin Zubimendi deal in ‘huge moment’
Arsenal have finally confirmed the deal to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.
The Spain international, 26, moves to the Emirates Stadium on a long-term deal after the Gunners reportedly triggered his £51m release clause.
Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi had previously been a target for Liverpool and was also linked with Real Madrid.
Nico Williams signs monster contract with Athletic Club
Nico Williams has signed an eight-year extension to his Athletic Bilbao contract which will take him through to 2035.
Williams was being strongly linked with a move to Barcelona but has committed to the Basque side.
There were two years remaining on his previous deal meaning his new contract is 10-years long. His release clause has also increased by 50 per cent
The forward said: "When it comes to making decisions, for me, the most important thing is to listen to your heart.
"I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home. Aupa Athletic!"
