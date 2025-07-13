The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal given Gyokeres warning, agree Madueke and Chelsea target Donnarumma
Viktor Gyokeres has gone on strike and Arsenal have been given a warning by Sporting over the move
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal's negotiations for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres have stalled over a difference in overall value and terms. However, Gyokeres appears to be taking action over the impasse, with the Sweden striker having refused to show up to Sporting training, which has led to the Gunners being given a stark warning, while they have also been busy in agreeing a deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.
Tottenham have been busy and have aggressively backed new manager Thomas Frank with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, but despite triggering the release clause for Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest are now considering legal action over what they believe to be an illegal approach.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window but a subsequent deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has been slow to develop, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho remain at the club despite pushing for a fresh start this summer.
Forest seek legal advice over Spurs' Gibbs-White approach
An extraordinary story coming out of Nottingham Forest – who’d have thought? – amid reports that the club are looking to sue Tottenham over their approach for Morgan Gibbs-White.
Gibbs-White was due to have a medical at Spurs today after the club triggered his £60m release clause. But Forest have reacted furiously to events and are seeking urgent legal advice to scupper the deal, reports The Telegraph.
Chelsea eye shock move for Donnarumma
Chelsea are considering a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma with his PSG future unclear.
L’Equipe reports that the Blues would be keen to bring in the Italy goalkeeper, with his contract set to expire in 2026.
Man United and Man City would also be keen if an extension cannot be agreed with the European champions.
Madueke to Arsenal imminent
Will Castle in New York has the details on Noni Madueke’s impending move to Arsenal.
“Enzo Maresca has all but confirmed Noni Madueke’s imminent switch Arsenal after revealing that the winger has left the Chelsea camp ahead of the Club World Cup final,” Will writes.
Madueke looks set to become the latest player to swap blue for red in London after a £48.5m fee was agreed between the two clubs, with Chelsea giving him permission to undergo a medical.”
Speaking ahead of the final, Maresca said, “Noni is in contact with the new club and I guess he is going to be [announced] in the next hours.”
Madueke leaves Chelsea camp ahead of Arsenal move, Maresca confirms
Jordan Henderson set for shock return to Premier League
In case you missed it... Jordan Henderson is set to return to England by signing for Brentford on a free transfer.
The former Liverpool captain left Ajax after deciding not to trigger a 12-month extension to his contract with the Dutch club.
And Brentford have moved for the 35-year-old as they look for a replacement for Christian Norgaard, who has joined Arsenal.
Henderson, who is likely to sign a two-year contract, is expected to have a medical before completing his move to Brentford, which he hopes will enable him to keep his place in the England squad for next summer’s World Cup.
Jordan Henderson set for shock return to Premier League
Viktor Gyokeres tipped to fire goals in Premier League
“He always believed he’d play in the Premier League, it didn’t happen for him straight away,” former Coventry City team-mate, and current Charlton striker, Matt Godden tells Sky Sports.
“He increased his profile at Sporting. He’s come back a completely different animal, worked on his physical side.
“He deserves whatever he gets. Very driven, self-minded. Two or three defenders come, his mentality is he’ll run through all of you. He comes across a bit raw, but he’s improved.
“Now is the time to come to the Premier League, being the No 9 he is, he’s going into a team, all sorts of rumours, if he’s going there, they create chances for him.
“If they create chances for him, he will score, I’ll back him.”
Sporting discipline Viktor Gyokeres and warn Arsenal over transfer games
Sporting CP have told Viktor Gyokeres he faces a “hefty fine” for going on strike in an effort to force through a move to Arsenal. The Portuguese club have also warned the Gunners that they will not bow to pressure to accept an offer “below market value”.
Gyokeres, who scored 39 league goals to fire Sporting to the Portuguese title last season, is at the top of Arsenal's wishlist. However, the two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee and the 27-year-old has appeared to play his hand by refusing to return for pre-season training.
Sporting president Frederico Varandas told Portuguese news agency LUSA: “We’re calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a hefty fine and an apology to the group. If they don't want to pay Viktor’s fair market value, we'll be very comfortable with [keeping him] for the next three years.”
