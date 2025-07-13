Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Transfer news live: Arsenal given Gyokeres warning, agree Madueke and Chelsea target Donnarumma

Viktor Gyokeres has gone on strike and Arsenal have been given a warning by Sporting over the move

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
,Luke Baker
Sunday 13 July 2025 08:46 EDT
Comments
Arsenal have made official offer for Chelsea's Noni Madueke

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.

Arsenal's negotiations for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres have stalled over a difference in overall value and terms. However, Gyokeres appears to be taking action over the impasse, with the Sweden striker having refused to show up to Sporting training, which has led to the Gunners being given a stark warning, while they have also been busy in agreeing a deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

Tottenham have been busy and have aggressively backed new manager Thomas Frank with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, but despite triggering the release clause for Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest are now considering legal action over what they believe to be an illegal approach.

Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window but a subsequent deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has been slow to develop, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho remain at the club despite pushing for a fresh start this summer.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:

Recommended

Forest seek legal advice over Spurs' Gibbs-White approach

An extraordinary story coming out of Nottingham Forest – who’d have thought? – amid reports that the club are looking to sue Tottenham over their approach for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White was due to have a medical at Spurs today after the club triggered his £60m release clause. But Forest have reacted furiously to events and are seeking urgent legal advice to scupper the deal, reports The Telegraph.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s prospective move to Spurs is causing issues
Morgan Gibbs-White’s prospective move to Spurs is causing issues (PA Wire)
Luke Baker13 July 2025 13:46

Chelsea eye shock move for Donnarumma

Chelsea are considering a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma with his PSG future unclear.

L’Equipe reports that the Blues would be keen to bring in the Italy goalkeeper, with his contract set to expire in 2026.

Man United and Man City would also be keen if an extension cannot be agreed with the European champions.

(Getty Images)
Luke Baker13 July 2025 13:44

Madueke to Arsenal imminent

Will Castle in New York has the details on Noni Madueke’s impending move to Arsenal.

“Enzo Maresca has all but confirmed Noni Madueke’s imminent switch Arsenal after revealing that the winger has left the Chelsea camp ahead of the Club World Cup final,” Will writes.

Madueke looks set to become the latest player to swap blue for red in London after a £48.5m fee was agreed between the two clubs, with Chelsea giving him permission to undergo a medical.”

Speaking ahead of the final, Maresca said, “Noni is in contact with the new club and I guess he is going to be [announced] in the next hours.”

Madueke leaves Chelsea camp ahead of Arsenal move, Maresca confirms

Madueke is expected to complete his transfer to Arsenal imminently
Luke Baker13 July 2025 13:41

Jordan Henderson set for shock return to Premier League

In case you missed it... Jordan Henderson is set to return to England by signing for Brentford on a free transfer.

The former Liverpool captain left Ajax after deciding not to trigger a 12-month extension to his contract with the Dutch club.

And Brentford have moved for the 35-year-old as they look for a replacement for Christian Norgaard, who has joined Arsenal.

Henderson, who is likely to sign a two-year contract, is expected to have a medical before completing his move to Brentford, which he hopes will enable him to keep his place in the England squad for next summer’s World Cup.

Jordan Henderson set for shock return to Premier League

The England midfielder is set to join Brentford after leaving Ajax earlier this week
Luke Baker13 July 2025 13:40

Viktor Gyokeres tipped to fire goals in Premier League

“He always believed he’d play in the Premier League, it didn’t happen for him straight away,” former Coventry City team-mate, and current Charlton striker, Matt Godden tells Sky Sports.

“He increased his profile at Sporting. He’s come back a completely different animal, worked on his physical side.

“He deserves whatever he gets. Very driven, self-minded. Two or three defenders come, his mentality is he’ll run through all of you. He comes across a bit raw, but he’s improved.

“Now is the time to come to the Premier League, being the No 9 he is, he’s going into a team, all sorts of rumours, if he’s going there, they create chances for him.

“If they create chances for him, he will score, I’ll back him.”

Luke Baker13 July 2025 13:40

Sporting discipline Viktor Gyokeres and warn Arsenal over transfer games

Sporting CP have told Viktor Gyokeres he faces a “hefty fine” for going on strike in an effort to force through a move to Arsenal. The Portuguese club have also warned the Gunners that they will not bow to pressure to accept an offer “below market value”.

Gyokeres, who scored 39 league goals to fire Sporting to the Portuguese title last season, is at the top of Arsenal's wishlist. However, the two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee and the 27-year-old has appeared to play his hand by refusing to return for pre-season training.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas told Portuguese news agency LUSA: “We’re calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a hefty fine and an apology to the group. If they don't want to pay Viktor’s fair market value, we'll be very comfortable with [keeping him] for the next three years.”

Sporting discipline Viktor Gyokeres and warn Arsenal over transfer games

Sporting president Frederico Varandas says the club are willing to keep Gyokeres if they do not get what they see as a fair offer for the Swedish striker
Luke Baker13 July 2025 13:38

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in