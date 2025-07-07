The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal battle Sporting over Gyokeres fee, Man Utd want Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal have made a breakthrough on a Viktor Gyokeres deal and also finally confirmed Martin Zubimendi
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal appear to finally be making progress on the protracted Viktor Gyokeres deal, having reached a complete agreement on personal terms with the striker and now just battling Sporting over the structure of the fee. They finally completed the Martin Zubimendi deal on Sunday and a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.
The Gunners are also hoping to secure a deal for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera after the La Liga outfit rebuffed their initial offer. They have sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, although face competition from Tottenham – who have had a bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and have now nabbed teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon. They are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and are also stunningly targeting released Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21 winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga by submitting a second offer close to £55m.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Luis Diaz 'agrees terms with Bayern'
More news in the Luis Diaz saga. Barcelona are interested in the Liverpool star but he has agreed to personal terms with Bayern Munich, reports German outlet BILD.
The Colombia international has told Bayern that he is open to a move but Liverpool continue to insist he’s not for sale this summer.
The two clubs are not in negotiations as it stands, but the German giants will take plenty of confidence from having an agreement in place with the player, especially if Barcelona’s interest becomes more concrete.
West Ham reject £50m Kudus bid from Tottenham
West Ham have rejected a £50m offer from Tottenham for Mohammed Kudus.
According to multiple outlets, including the BBC, the Ghana international is open to a move away from the London Stadium and is prioritising a switch to a Champions League side.
Kudus joined West Ham in a £38m deal from Ajax in 2023 and has an £85m release clause but Tottenham are looking to secure a deal under that figure.
The Hammers are open to letting him leave, with talks ongoing, and other clubs including Chelsea are also said to have an interest.
Tottenham interested in Koni de Winter
Tottenham have already brought in one centre-back this summer but with Cristian Romero linked with a move to Spain earlier in the window, it may be that Thomas Frank wants a bit of extra cover.
Genoa’s Koni de Winter is a target, Talksport say, though there are several clubs interested in the Belgium international.
Inter Miami continue talks with Lionel Messi over extension
Lionel Messi’s contract is due to expire at the end of 2025, but ESPN believe that Inter Miami are keen to keep the Argentine.
That is understandable given what he offers on and off the pitch and how close his relationship is with club owner David Beckham.
Will Messi continue his time in the MLS with the World Cup on the horizon?
Barcelona turn attention back to Luis Diaz
Barcelona will consider turning their attention to Liverpool’s Luis Diaz after their top target Nico Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao, says Fabrizio Romano.
Liverpool have already rejected some interest from Bayern Munich for Diaz and will probably try to keep hold of the forward’s services.
Man United chase Calvert-Lewin in shock move
File this under both ‘surprising transfer links’ and ‘more evidence of how far Man United have fallen’.
United are apparently making a shock move to sign released Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to The Sun.
The 28-year-old striker is available on a free transfer after leaving Everton at the end of last month following the expiration of his contract.
As United juggle their finances, their trying to build a frontline on a budget and have apparently already reached out to the ex-England international.
Arsenal finally seal Martin Zubimendi deal in ‘huge moment’
Arsenal have finally confirmed the deal to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.
The Spain international, 26, moves to the Emirates Stadium on a long-term deal after the Gunners reportedly triggered his £51m release clause.
Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi had previously been a target for Liverpool and was also linked with Real Madrid.
Arsenal finally seal Martin Zubimendi deal in ‘huge moment’
Arsenal are in talks with Sporting over a move for Viktor Gyokeres, with a deal set to be concluded once a payment structure is agreed.
Sporting are looking for a total fee in region of £60-70m that would involve £10-15m of add-ons, that Arsenal are negotiating. If it goes that high, the English club are aiming for a kinder payment structure. Much of the discussion currently centres on how achievable the add-ons would be.
Mikel Arteta wanted a striker in before pre-season properly started, which is one reason for the sudden advancement. Arsenal’s football leadership had been involved in constructive discussion over whether to proceed with Gyokeres or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins a fallback, and it is understood that the difficulty of doing a deal for Sesko has ultimately swayed the decision.
Latest from Miguel Delaney
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments