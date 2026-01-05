Transfer news live: Liverpool set to sign Austrian wonderkid, Arsenal eye €65m star, Spurs chase Diomande
Manchester City’s deal to sign Antoine Semenyo is edging closer to completion, while Real Madrid are interested in in Premier League midfielders Adam Wharton and Rodri
Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are some of the early movers and shakers in the transfer market – along with Manchester United following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.
Big-money transfers and superstar moves are often few and far between during the winter window but there are already suggestions that this month could be different to the norm, with Manchester City looking most likely to secure a deal for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.
That move – which it has been suggested will hit around the £65m mark – could be wrapped up in the coming days, and the usual suspects are also looking to make moves to improve their squads, with Liverpool considering Marc Guehi as well as a couple of star young defenders in Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Joel Ordonez.
Plenty of eyes are on Manchester United too, who were reported to be monitoring Carlos Baleba before Amorim’s dismissal.
Real Madrid are said to be interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton who has plenty of suitors in the Premier League including Liverpool while City’s Rodri has once again been linked with a move to the Spanish giants.
Elsewhere, Chelsea are set to appoint Liam Rosenior as their new boss after the sacking of Enzo Maresca and Arsenal are touted to reignite their long-standing interest in Rodrygo of Real Madrid.
Arsenal submit offer for Diaz?
Arsenal have reportedly submitted an offer of £44m for Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz.
football365 report that the Gunners aim to reinforcement their forward line in January as they look to push for a first Premier League title under Mikel Arteta.
Arteta recently said: “We are open to every option.
“Obviously, if we can find a solution that is short, medium or long. It’s always much better because it gives you stability and you don’t have to constantly start a process with a new player.
“But let’s see what happens, let’s see what the news is in the next few weeks, and we’ll try to make the right decision.”
It was a game of fine margins… and rather wide margins. Not least the space allowed to Harrison Reed to score one of the goals of the season.
That 97th-minute strike denied Liverpool what would have been a rare come-from-behind win. Fulham could reasonably claim this 2-2 draw was the least they deserved, though, as the margin between the actual teams wasn’t that wide.
This is where there are greater questions for Arne Slot.
The warning Liverpool ignored to underline Arne Slot’s alarming issue
Reds set to sign wonderkid
Liverpool are set to sign a young defender to fill the gap they have at centre-back.
Last week they came close to securing a deal for Austrian talent Ifeanyi Ndukwe and now look closer to bringing the defender to Anfield.
Ndukwe is set to arrive for around £2.6m and although he will initially join the Liverpool academy.
Tottenham chase Diomande
Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 19-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in his first 14 Bundesliga appearances.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano says that Leipzig do not want to sell the winger and a move is more likely to happen in the summer.
Arsenal consider €60m offer for world-class forward
Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.
The Gunners are believed to be considering a €60m offer for the wide attacker as they are long-term admirers.
The club reportedly made contact over a possible move last summer and that interest hasn’t waned.
Spanish outlet Fichajes also add that Saudi club Al-Hilal are interested and may come closer to Real’s valuation of €65m.
Liverpool close to signing Club Brugge defender
Liverpool are circling a deal for Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez.
The Reds wanted a central defender in the summer but failed to get a deal for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi over the line.
They now look to have moved on to the 21-year-old Ordonez but have yet to confirm whether they have agreed a deal with Brugge.
A stadium winced. A stadium held its breath. If such things are possible, anyway, because it seemed that way. Rodri was grounded, a yellow card brandished in the direction of Reece James, who had caught him. Relief engulfed the Etihad Stadium when, if gingerly, Rodri got to his feet.
His first start in almost three months did not come to an abrupt end. And yet, even as Manchester City were given hope by an excellent performance that the Ballon d’Or winner can be far more of a factor in the second half of the season than the first, they got an unwanted reminder that injuries can assume huge consequences.
Man City’s crushing injury blow leaves season hanging by a thread
Do City need reinforcements?
“We have a lot [of injuries],” said Pep Guardiola. “John Stones is missing for I don't know how many months. Ruben [Dias] now will be out, Josko [Gvardiol] will be out.
“Always we know with Nathan he cannot play regularly. It's the situation. Of course I have concerns. Have you seen the bench today? Four players from the academy and now we will have more.”
Will this injury crisis force City into the market during the January transfer window?
Guardiola on Maresca's Chelsea exit
The Manchester City boss spoke about Enzo Maresca being let go from Chelsea after differences with the higher ups at the club.
Pep Guardiola said: “The only (thing) I can say is that Chelsea, I think, from my point of view, lose an incredible, incredible manager, incredible person.
“But this (is a) decision from the hierarchy from Chelsea, so (I have) nothing to say.
“In football? Surprise? No. It only confirms how lucky I am in the club where I am. My club is extraordinary.”
Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United to end a turbulent spell in charge at Old Trafford after just 14 months.
A flashy hire after a spectacular reign at Sporting, Amorim struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-2-1 system, remaining loyal to it despite apparent alternatives.
Ruben Amorim sacked by Man United to end miserable reign
