Transfer news live: Arsenal agree to sign Norgaard, Man Utd close to Mbeumo deal, Liverpool latest
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Arsenal have agreed a fee for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard in a surprising move after contract talks with Thomas Partey have stalled. The Gunners hope to be active in this transfer window with the club also agreeing to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta wanting to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority - though talks have stalled somewhat.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal this week.
Newcastle ready to up Alexander Isak's wages to ward off interest
Newcastle may have had their bid ofr Anthony Elanga rejected but they have more pressing concerns.
Those being to make sure Alexander Isak remains at the club.
Interest is flourishing for the Premier League striker with Liverpool in pole position to wrestle him away from St. James’ Park.
The Times believe that Newcastle are ready to up Isak’s wages to make him the best-paid player ever at the club to ensure their rivals don’t manage to persuade him to move away.
Nottingham Forest reject big bid for Anthony Elanga
Newcastle have tabled a £45m offer for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga.
Forest immediately rejected and have no intention of selling, report The Athletic.
Eddie Howe is keen to boost his wide options, with Chelsea’s Noni Madueke also linked.
Viktor Gyokeres 'tells Sporting he wants to leave'
News from Portugal claims that Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly told Sporting that he has no desire to play for the club again.
The striker has informed president Frederico Varandas that he wants a new challenge, Lisbon outlet A Bola believe.
That could be a boost for Arsenal, who have submitted a bid for the forward, as well as Liverpool and Manchester United who have both been rumoured to be interested in the Sporting star.
Marcus Rashford hints at Barcelona transfer after comments about Lamine Yamal
Speaking of those Barcelona links, here’s Marcus Rashford suggesting a move to Barcelona would appeal, as Richard Jolly reports...
Barcelona eye Marcus Rashford loan
Marcus Rashford’s future is almost certain to lie away from Manchester United, with Barcelona among those strongly linked this summer.
The Times and Guardian report that the Catalan club have expressed interest in a loan move for the forward - though Manchester United are said to be keener on a permanent switch and a fee of around £40m.
Benjamin Sesko stalemate sends Arsenal looking at striker options
There is still a €10m gap between Arsenal and Leipzig on Benjamin Sesko, as the London club's staff have also discussed a potential move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke.
Mikel Arteta wants a striker as his priority this summer and Sesko is the main target, with all parties currently keen on a deal.
Tottenham eye Eberechi Eze after Bryan Mbeumo setback
Tottenham had been keen to reunite new manager Thomas Frank with Mbeumo, making Manchester United’s improved offer something of a setback.
Talksport believe that Spurs will now switch their attentions to Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace as they consider parting with club captain Son Heung Min.
Darwin Nunez to Napoli?
Liverpool’s signing of Florian Wirtz could leave something of a squeeze for places in their attacking midfield and forward lines - and might that make Darwin Nunez available for a move?
The Uruguayan is, Football Italia report, most keen on a transfer to Napoli if surplus to Arne Slot’s requirements.
Liverpool set to seal Milos Kerkez deal
Confirmation should come soon of Milos Kerkez’s move to Liverpool with the Bournemouth left-back having returned to the United Kingdom earlier in the week for a medical at Anfield.
Arne Slot continues to strengthen his title winning team and shape it in his own image having spent last season with a team primarily built by Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool size up move for Viktor Gyokeres
Liverpool are interested in competing for the services of Sporting’s wantaway striker Viktor Gyokeres.
That’s according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, which reports that the Premier League club have made an initial enquiry over Sporting’s asking price, thought to be around €80m (£69m).
Manchester United have been strongly linked with Gyokeres this summer after the Swedish international scored 54 goals last season. Arsenal are the only club to have submitted a concrete offer and Gyokeres is reported to prefer a move to the Emirates to Old Trafford.
Liverpool’s involvement could now throw Arsenal’s plans into chaos, as Arne Slot seeks to replace Darwin Nunez, a target for Italian champions Napoli.
