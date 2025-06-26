Transfer news live: Arsenal agree to sign Norgaard, Man Utd close to Mbeumo deal, Liverpool latest

Impact of FIFA Club World Cup on MLS

The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.

Arsenal have agreed a fee for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard in a surprising move after contract talks with Thomas Partey have stalled. The Gunners hope to be active in this transfer window with the club also agreeing to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta wanting to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority - though talks have stalled somewhat.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer.

Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal this week.

