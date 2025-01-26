Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal, Nypan decision, Chelsea bid for Spain star, Liverpool latest
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month, with Mikel Arteta’s side chasing Matheus Cunha as an alternative.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, while the Blues are in talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic.
Manchester United have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony set to leave.
Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely. Garnacho is a reported target for Chelsea, meanwhile.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Chelsea bid for Spain U-21 winger rejected
Chelsea want to sign Spain’s Under-21 winger Yeremay Hernandez but Deportivo La Coruna have rejected an opening bid of £8m, says Fabrizio Romano.
Deportivo, currently a second-tier side in Spain, are holding out for much more, with Napoli also said to be tracking the winger.
No interest in Arsenal’s Zinchenko
Arsenal have not received interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko despite the full-back being available this month, report Sky Sports.
Borussia Dortmund, who have just sacked manager Nuri Sahin, were previously linked but their interest has cooled, report Sky.
Aston Villa join race for Matheus Cunha
The Daily Mail report that Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.
Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with the Brazilian.
West Ham told no to Brian Brobbey loan
West Ham want to sign Ajax and Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey but Fabrizio Romano reports that the Hammers will have to discuss a permament deal.
Ajax have no interest in a loan agreement, Romano reports, with the club searching for a striker this month.
Real Madrid open Joshua Kimmich talks
Joshua Kimmich will be free to leave Bayern Munich this summer and Bild report that Real Madrid have already opened talks with the Germany midfielder.
Kimmich will be a free agent in the summer and is free to open talks with foreign clubs about a summer move.
Barcelona lead interest in Murillo
Barcelona, Juventus and Chelsea are watching the progress of Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.
The centre-back has impressed in the Premier League this season under Nuno Espirito Santa.
And Sport report that Barcelona lead the interest in the 22-year-old Brazilian.
'Best for everyone' if Marcus Rashford leaves Manchester United, says Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand believes it would be “best for everybody” if Marcus Rashford leaves Manchester United.
The England international has not played for his hometown club since 12 December and appears to be out in the cold under Ruben Amorim.
He watched United’s injury-time Europa League win over Rangers from the stands on Thursday night (23 January) as his exile continued.
Ferdinand told TNT Sport: “I think that is an indication of what the club wants to happen. I think they want to get him out
“I think he needs to go a new club, a new situation, a new environment.”
Ange Postecoglou issues plea for transfer ‘help’ to ease Tottenham injury crisis
Ange Postecoglou has acknowledged injury-hit Tottenham will be “playing with fire” if they fail to make any more signings during the final 10 days of the January transfer window.
Spurs were without 14 players for Thursday’s much-needed 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League due to a combination of injuries and eligibility.
That number will reduce slightly for Sunday’s visit of Leicester, but Tottenham will remain without Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke for the foreseeable future, while Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven will eye returns for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool on February 6.
Ange Postecoglou issues plea for transfer ‘help’ to ease Tottenham injury crisis
Spurs’ woes have deepened over the last week and Postecoglou is desperate for reinforcements.
Chelsea consider Alejandro Garnacho bid
Chelsea are considering a bid for Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, reports Sky Sports.
Garnacho played the entire match against Rangers on Thursday, with Ruben Amorim addressing his future.
“He’s playing for Manchester United,” he said when asked whether he may have played his final game for the club. “He was really important for us today. Let’s see in the next days.
“I think he’s improving in every aspect of the game. He was better today playing inside and also outside, changing positions. He’s improving the recovery position. You can see it.
“For the whole 90 minutes, he’s always there recovering and helping. Sometimes showing some frustration is really good because he wants more.”
Forest bid for Wissa, interested in Cunha
According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest have submitted an offer of £22m for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.
Meanwhile, Forest are also said to be interested in Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, with the Brazilian reportedly refusing to agree on a new deal at the Molineux.
Forest would likely face competition from Arsenal and Man Utd for Cunha’s signature.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments