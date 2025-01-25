Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in wonderkid talks, Sesko update, Chelsea eye Man Utd’s Garnacho, Liverpool latest

✕ Close "We're maybe the worst Manchester United team in history" - Amorim

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month, with Mikel Arteta’s side chasing Matheus Cunha as an alternative.

Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, while the Blues are in talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester United have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony set to leave.

Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely. Garnacho is a reported target for Chelsea, meanwhile.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups: