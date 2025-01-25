Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in wonderkid talks, Sesko update, Chelsea eye Man Utd’s Garnacho, Liverpool latest
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month, with Mikel Arteta’s side chasing Matheus Cunha as an alternative.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, while the Blues are in talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic.
Manchester United have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony set to leave.
Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely. Garnacho is a reported target for Chelsea, meanwhile.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Kyle Walker’s fall is the symbol of Manchester City decline
Kyle Walker’s departure, after a precipitous drop in form, is perhaps the perfect symbol of Manchester City’s wider decline, Richard Jolly argues:
Kyle Walker grateful for Manchester City 'dream' after sealing AC Milan loan move
Kyle Walker has left Manchester City to join AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season.
The Rossoneri will have an option to buy the right-back in the summer, meaning his City career could be over after 319 appearances and seven-and-a-half years.
Walker, who was appointed City captain last season, has missed their last four games after asking to be omitted to explore the possibility of a move to a foreign club.
And Milan have made him the fourth England international in the AC Milan squad, alongside Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham, as they look to revive a season in which they are only eighth in Serie A.
Ruben Amorim uncertain if Marcus Rashford will stay at Manchester United
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said he does not know if Marcus Rashford will stay or go in the final days of the January transfer window.
Rashford was seen training with his United team-mates on Wednesday morning but he was not included in the matchday squad for Thursday’s Europa League win over Rangers, with Amorim naming only nine of 12 substitutes. Rashford has not played for United since 12 December.
Aston Villa working on Diego Carlos replacement
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says the club are looking to replace Diego Carlos before the end of the January transfer window.
Central defender Carlos left Villa Park to sign for Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce earlier this week, leaving Villa short of numbers at the back with Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa the only fit centre-backs.
Emery wants to bring in a replacement before the window shuts a week on Monday.
"We are open to trying to improve the squad until the last moment, and as well, we are open in case someone is leaving," he said at a pre-match press conference.
"Of course, Diego Carlos left in the last week, and we have to replace him, and of course we are as well focusing on which players could be potential players to replace Diego Carlos."
Villa host West Ham on Sunday and could have captain John McGinn back from injury but Pau Torres, Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley miss out.
Enzo Maresca does not rule out move for Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says he is happy with his squad but would not rule out a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in January.
Representatives for the 20-year-old were in attendance as Chelsea beat Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Monday amid reports the club hold an interest.
Maresca, who is likely to be without Mykhailo Mudryk for an extended period as the Ukrainian awaits the outcome of an FA investigation into doping, handed a Premier League debut to academy graduate Tyrique George during the 3-1 win, after being left with only three available senior wide forwards.
Ange Postecoglou desperate for Tottenham reinforcements
Ange Postecoglou has again stressed the importance of Tottenham being active in the final 10 days of the January transfer window, but is hopeful of movement after the European league phase ends next week.
Spurs were without 14 players for Thursday's much-needed 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League due to a combination of injuries and eligibility.
Postecoglou revealed post-match that £65million forward Dominic Solanke would spend six weeks out with a knee injury and while he insisted that will not change their transfer plans, the 59-year-old does suspect there could be a flurry of activity before the deadline shuts on 3 February.
Asked if the league phase of European football finishing on 30 January may spark a busy end to the transfer window, Postecoglou admitted: "Yeah, potentially.
"I mean I really think that has been a factor because if you look at the way European competitions are stacked up, that would be done and dusted by now and people would know if they are in the Champions League or if they are in the Europa League and adjusted their sights.
"Maybe after last night and I've had a close look at the three-page table, thankfully we're on the first so I don't need to go beyond that, but if there is any significant clubs in there and out of the competition, it may make things happen a little bit quicker.
"It's not just about bringing in another body, but yeah, there is still no doubt we need to help these players because we've still got some significant games in the next two or three weeks before we get players back.”
The immediate Man Utd issues facing Ruben Amorim after a complicated transfer window
Marcus Rashford has been of interest to AC Milan and Juventus, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. Yet as the transfer window enters its final furlong, he is still a Manchester United player. Not in terms of actually playing – he has not appeared in their last 10 matches, and has only even been on the bench for one of them – but in the simple fact that he has not signed for another club. Some of Rashford’s options are closing off. When Kyle Walker completes his move to Milan, they will not have a slot in the squad for another English player. Barcelona are forever cash-strapped. Dortmund, having just sacked Nuri Sahin, are in limbo. So, in a different way, is Rashford. His long relationship with United could continue, whether or not either party really wants it to.
United’s transfer window has been busy and yet uneventful, with a host of players who could leave but haven’t, with difficulties signing unless they bring in some money. Ruben Amorim’s February now could come with added complications. His tasks may include reintegrating Rashford, a player exiled by a combination of the head coach and the player’s own choices.
Antony set for Real Betis medical as Manchester United exit nears
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Real Betis to send Antony on loan to the La Liga club for the rest of the season.
The Brazil international has travelled to Spain for a medical on a straight loan, without any option or obligation for Betis to buy him, but with them paying the vast majority of his wages.
United, who paid £85m for Antony when he joined from Ajax in 2022, will save at least 84 percent of his salary for the remainder of the season, with the potential for that to rise in bonuses.
Arsenal target Norwegian youngster
News of another potential Arsenal incoming, with The Athletic suggesting that the club are working on a deal for 18-year-old Norway youth international Sverre Nypan. Could Martin Odegaard help convince his compatriot, highly rated at Rosenborg, to come to London?
Manchester United admit club at risk of failing financial fair play rules if losses continue
Manchester United have admitted they are at risk of failing Financial Fair Play if they carry on losing money.
United told a supporters’ group that further ticket price rises could follow as they bid to improve their financial position and seek to avoid breaking Profitability and Sustainability Rules.
United lost £113m in the last financial year and £305m over three years while new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come under fire for putting some tickets at Old Trafford up to £66.
