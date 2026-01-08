Transfer news live: Liverpool provide late ‘twist’ in Semenyo saga, Arsenal in tug of war for wonderkid
All the latest January transfer window news, gossip and rumours
Liverpool are thought to have thrown a late spanner into the works of the Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City deal, just when Pep Guardiola’s side looked set to complete the transfer of the Bournemouth star as the January transfer window heats up.
Semenyo looked to be on the verge of a move to the Etihad Stadium, with a medical said to be booked, but Jamie Redknapp has predicted a “little twist” in the saga. Elsewhere, both Liverpool and City received a transfer blow with Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner suggesting sought-after defender Marc Guehi will stay at the club in this window.
Arsenal have reignited their summer interest in Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet but face a tug of war for his signature with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid also said to be interested, while the Gunners are also eyeing a stunning £86m move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is wanted by United and Tottenham. Mikel Arteta’s side are also potentially prepared to loan out Ethan Nwaneri for more game-time, with Bournemouth the current favourites as they aim to replace Semenyo.
The managerial merry-go-round has also been at full tilt over the past few days with Ruben Amorim dismissed by Man United less than 24 hours after his extraordinary rant following United’s 1-1 draw with Leeds. The likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are now in the frame for the interim role but, as one manager left, another arrived with Chelsea confirming Liam Rosenior as their new head coach following the controversial departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Arsenal told to stump up £86m for Yan Diomande
Arsenal will have to break the bank to sign highly sought-after RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as they continue to consider a move, according to The Athletic.
The Gunners are reportedly monitoring the 19-year-old's situation, although any deal would need to take place in the summer, with the Bundesliga side unwilling to let him go this month.
Arsenal join north London rivals Tottenham and Manchester United in the race for the Ivorian, who has starred at Afcon.
Bournemouth eye Ethan Nwaneri loan move to bolster attack
Bournemouth are interested in Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, and open to a loan until the end of the season, but the 18-year-old’s preference is to stay in north London until at least the end of the campaign
The south-coast club are keen to reshape their attack amid the pending sale of Antoine Semenyo and there has been a feeling that a temporary deal for Nwaneri might make sense for all parties since he has found himself sidelined for Arsenal.
The Gunners do not want to sell the player due to his obvious talent, but do want to ensure he gets regular football.
Read the latest from Miguel Delaney:
Guardiola refuses to offer confirmation of Semenyo deal
Semenyo had been expected to undergo a medical at Man City on Thursday after Pep Guardiola’s side met his £65m release clause but that may now be in doubt.
Certainly Guardiola was typically reticent to offer confirmation of an impending move after City’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.
Asked if City were poised to sign a winger, Guardiola said: “I don’t know. I don’t know what is going to happen in the transfer window.”
Liverpool provide late 'twist' in Antoine Semenyo saga
Antoine Semenyo’s move to Manchester City looked to be all but signed, sealed and delivered, however Jamie Redknapp has suggested Liverpool will provide a late ‘twist’ in the saga.
There were reports that Semenyo had a medical booked with City but, speaking on Sky Sports after the forward grabbed a 95th-minute winner to seal a 3-2 win over Tottenham in his presumed final game for Bournemouth, Redknapp dropped a bombshell.
“Everyone thinks it's a foregone conclusion, I'm not so sure. I've heard there might be a little bit of a twist still...,” said Redknapp.
“I think Liverpool could still be in the equation... Why they haven't come in as strongly, I'm surprised because you look at that position with Mo Salah, how long he's going to be at the club for, we don't know. But if you've got a player of that quality, he's a match-winner, turns up in the big moments, why wouldn't you be in for him?!
“So I'm not saying it's a Sky Sports breaking news moment, but all I'm saying is I've heard tonight it might not be the foregone conclusion everyone's talking about and that he's going to be having a medical at ManCity. There might still be a little twist. I hope so!”
