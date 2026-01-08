Arsenal only getting 'stronger and stronger' - Guardiola

Liverpool are thought to have thrown a late spanner into the works of the Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City deal, just when Pep Guardiola’s side looked set to complete the transfer of the Bournemouth star as the January transfer window heats up.

Semenyo looked to be on the verge of a move to the Etihad Stadium, with a medical said to be booked, but Jamie Redknapp has predicted a “little twist” in the saga. Elsewhere, both Liverpool and City received a transfer blow with Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner suggesting sought-after defender Marc Guehi will stay at the club in this window.

Arsenal have reignited their summer interest in Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet but face a tug of war for his signature with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid also said to be interested, while the Gunners are also eyeing a stunning £86m move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is wanted by United and Tottenham. Mikel Arteta’s side are also potentially prepared to loan out Ethan Nwaneri for more game-time, with Bournemouth the current favourites as they aim to replace Semenyo.

The managerial merry-go-round has also been at full tilt over the past few days with Ruben Amorim dismissed by Man United less than 24 hours after his extraordinary rant following United’s 1-1 draw with Leeds. The likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are now in the frame for the interim role but, as one manager left, another arrived with Chelsea confirming Liam Rosenior as their new head coach following the controversial departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day.

