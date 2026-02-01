Transfer news live: Man Utd star wanted by Real Madrid, Liverpool plot emergency right-back move
The final days of the January transfer window put Premier League clubs up against it in the scramble for late additions to make a decisive impact at the business end of the season.
Raheem Sterling, now a free agent after his sad fall at Chelsea led to his contract being terminated, has been linked with Tottenham and seven other clubs.
The Blues have been linked to Jeremy Jacquet, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich reportedly keen to rival Liam Rosenior’s side in the summer should a January deal not materialise.
Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille. Alvarez would cost up to £87m and Gary Lineker believes he is not happy with his situation at Atletico and could be in favour of the move.
Liverpool target emergency right-back cover
The Athletic reports that Liverpool are targeting Lutsharel Geertruida, who could plug their gaping hole in defence after an injury crisis.
Currently on loan at Sunderland from Leipzig, the 25-year-old Dutchman can play at right-back, centre-back or as a holding midfielder, and has previously played under Reds boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord.
Rangers launch move for Naderi
Rangers have reportedly lodged a £2.6m bid for Hansa Rostock striker Ryan Naderi as they strive to bolster their squad for the William Hill Premiership title run-in.
The 22-year-old target man has attracted Gers' interest after notching eight goals for the German third-tier side this term.
It remains to be seen if Rostock are willing to cash in on their top scorer as they chase promotion to Bundesliga 2.
Rangers currently have three centre-forwards at their disposal in Bojan Miovski, Youssef Chermiti and Danilo but they have scored just 10 league goals between them.
Brazilian striker Danilo has been linked with a move away from Ibrox amid interest from Cypriot club Pafos and Dutch side NEC Nijmegen.
Second-placed Rangers, who are four points behind leaders Hearts, have already added winger Andreas Skov Olsen, midfielder Tochi Chukwuani and left-back Tuur Rommens to their squad this month, with further recruitment anticipated before the transfer window closes next Monday.
Atletico consider move for ex-Bayern star
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Leon Goretzka, reports Sky Sports Germany.
The 30-year-old is out of contract after leaving Bayern Munich in the summer.
Goretzka could sign a short-term deal with Diego Simeone’s side, who dropped into the Champions League play-offs last night after failing to finish inside the top eight.
Chelsea interested in Endrick?
Another fairly sensationalist claim from Spanish media but one you could see being true!
Fichajes reports that Chelsea are targeting a move for Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Endrick, who has impressed since moving to Lyon on loan recently.
The report claims that the Blues would be willing to make a deal up to €80m, though any move would be complicated by the fact that the 19-year-old is under contract at the Bernabeu until 2030.
Why Raheem Sterling’s sad decline is symptomatic of a chaotic Chelsea era
A good day to bury bad news became a very good day to bury bad news. Chelsea FC announced Raheem Sterling’s departure two-and-a-half hours before kick-off on Wednesday. Later that night, they had beaten a man consigned to their past rather earlier, and after a rather more successful time at Stamford Bridge, in Antonio Conte.
Overcoming Napoli in Italy was the best result of Liam Rosenior’s brief tenure, and one of the finest since Sterling last kicked a ball for the Blues. It left Chelsea sixth in the Champions League standings: impressive, even for a club who have spent some £1.6bn in under four years.
Tottenham and Aston Villa hit with six-figure fines for FA Cup fracas
Tottenham and Aston Villa have each been fined £125,000 by the Football Association after admitting misconduct charges following a melee at the end of their FA Cup third-round tie.
Players from both sides were involved in a confrontation shortly after Villa claimed a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 10 January.
The two Premier League clubs were sanctioned by an independent regulatory commission having "failed to ensure their players and/or officials did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way after the final whistle".
First-half goals from Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers secured victory for Villa to set up a fourth-round clash at home to Newcastle.
Julian Alvarez 'unhappy' at Atletico as Arsenal learn price
Julian Alvarez continues to be of interest to Arsenal and Gary Lineker believes he would be a fantastic signing for the club.
Alvarez had scored 40 goals in 86 games for the Spanish side and would bring more firepower to the Gunners forward line.
ESPN reports the Spanish club would reportedly demand a fee in excess of €100m to sell the player.
Alongside Arsenal, both Barcelona and Chelsea are said to be tracking the Argentina international.
“I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico,” Lineker said on the Rest is Football podcast.
“Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he’s a World Cup winner for crying out loud.
“Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over. But they do need one or two of these current forwards to start scoring on a reasonably regular basis.”
Liverpool interested in Upamecano amid stalling Bayern contract talks
Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano as the Frenchman continues to stall over a new deal at the German giants, per Sky Germany.
"Everyone is waiting for his commitment, his signature. His contract is ready. But Bayern Munich will not improve their offer," Florian Plettenberg said.
"Upamecano can sign it, [taking him until] 2030 or 2031. There's a release clause included from the summer of 2027. He can earn 20m Euros gross per year and receive a big signing feed, together with his agent.
"But Bayern is waiting for weeks, they want a decision soon. My opinion is he's waiting for Liverpool, for Real Madrid.
"Liverpool is interested in Upamecano, we can confirm that."
Napoli renew interest in Jadon Sancho
Napoli have renewed their interest in Jadon Sancho and are weighing up a summer move.
Corriere dello Sport add that the United loanee is one name on a five-strong shortlist.
Real Betis' Abde Ezzalzouli, OGC Nice's Jeremie Boga, Atalanta's Daniel Maldini and Sassuolo's Armand Lauriente are the other names listed.
Palace set to land £50m Wolves star?
Crystal Palace look ready to sell Jean Paul Mateta, as a deal is close to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen, reports Fabrizio Romano, David Ornstein and others.
A total package, add-ons included, could reach a massive £50m for the Norway forward.
It is a blow for Wolves, and their unlikely bid to beat the drop, but the Eagles could now sanction the sale of their French forward.
