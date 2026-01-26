Transfer news live: Liverpool block Robertson move, Man City monitor Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea battle Man United for French striker
The final week of the January transfer window arrives with Premier League clubs making some late additions before the business end of the season.
Tottenham looked poised for a shock swoop after it emerged that they were plotting a deal for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson, whose contract is up at the end of the season. After losing his place to Milos Kerkez, the Reds have blocked a premature exit for the 31-year-old citing the need of his services for the remainder of the season.
A former Liverpool full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled at Real Madrid so far, could be a future target for Man City, it has been reported, though any return to the Premier League looks premature with the England international determined to fight for his place.
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille, while Chelsea are reportedly targeting a loan move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Douglas Luiz alongside trying to seal a deal for promising French defender Jeremy Jacquet.
Liverpool enter race to sign Yan Diomande
Liverpool have thrown their hat into the ring to sign much sought-after RB Leipzig teenager Yan Diomande.
Tricky forward Diomande shone for Ivory Coast at the recent Afcon and has been superb for Leipzig in recent times.
German outlet Bild are reporting that the Reds are keen to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield, entering a race that also includes Bayern Munich, although Diomande is said to prefer a move to Liverpool.
Arsenal plotting bid for Alvarez
Arsenal are exploring a potential move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, although a bid wouldn’t come until this summer, according to ESPN.
Alvarez, who moved to Madrid from Manchester City for £82m in 2024, has scored 45 goals in 80 games for Atleti.
The Spanish club would reportedly demand a fee in excess of €100m to sell the player.
Alongside Arsenal, both Barcelona and Chelsea are said to be tracking the Argentina international.
