Transfer news live: Arsenal eye Alvarez, Liverpool enter Diomande race, Spurs chase Robertson
All the latest news, gossip and rumours from the January transfer window
Clubs across Europe are entering the home straight of the January transfer window as they look to make final additions before the business end of the season.
Tottenham have produced perhaps the shock of the window so far after it emerged that they were plotting a move for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson, whose contract is up at the end of the season. The Scotland captain has been at Anfield since 2017 and has won everything there is to win, but has lost his starting spot this term following the arrival of Milos Kerkez.
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille, while Chelsea are reportedly targeting a loan move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Douglas Luiz alongside trying to seal a deal for promising French defender Jeremy Jacquet.
However, Liverpool may also have entered the race for Jacquet, with the Reds tracking several centre-back targets, including Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven as well as Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. Further forward, Arne Slot’s side are being linked with RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast star Yan Diomande, while Manchester United are tracking several midfield targets, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek among those linked after the news that Casemiro will be leaving at the end of the season.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Sean Dyche responds to Douglas Luiz to Chelsea speculation
Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche was coy on whether on-loan midfielder Douglas Luiz could be heading to Chelsea.
The Brazilian is on loan at the City Ground from Juventus but has struggled for game time under Dyche due to injury and also perhaps because the deal turns permanent if certain criteria is met.
Reports from west London suggest Chelsea are lining up a swoop this month, but Dyche did not say much.
"He is a very good player and I said when we played him in Europe (before Christmas) we probably rushed him back, but because of his experience he has used that wisely to be back," he said.
"It doesn't surprise me there is interest from other clubs in good players. That's the nature of the business.
"It's a doubled-edged sword. You sort of want people interested in your players, that means they are doing a good job and are good players, but you don't because you don't want them coming knocking on the door.”
Arsenal plotting bid for Alvarez
Arsenal are exploring a potential move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, although a bid wouldn’t come until this summer, according to ESPN.
Alvarez, who moved to Madrid from Manchester City for £82m in 2024, has scored 45 goals in 80 games for Atleti.
The Spanish club would reportedly demand a fee in excess of €100m to sell the player.
Alongside Arsenal, both Barcelona and Chelsea are said to be tracking the Argentina international.
Casemiro reveals why he is leaving Man United
Casemiro has announced he will leave Manchester United in the summer after the club decided not to renew his contract.
United will lose the £63m signing on a free transfer but believe the money saved from paying his sizeable wages can be reinvested into the squad.
The Brazil captain decided to reveal the news now to help him prepare for next season and to prevent speculation he would get a new deal at Old Trafford.
Casemiro reveals why he is leaving Man United
Tottenham make shock approach to sign Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson
Tottenham have made an approach to Liverpool for left-back Andy Robertson and are in preliminary talks about a deal.
Liverpool are considering the offer for their vice-captain, who is out of contract in the summer, and are yet to decide whether to let the 31-year-old leave.
Robertson revealed last week that he has had talks with Liverpool about a new deal but also wants to play more first-team football after losing his place to summer signing Milos Kerkez this season.
Tottenham make shock approach to sign Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks