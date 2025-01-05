Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool set price for star winger, Tottenham eye goalkeeper, Man Utd trigger extension
The winter window begins with sides at both ends of the Premier League table looking to strengthen as they battle for survival, European football and even the title
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League while the window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold negotiating a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United open to selling Marcus Rashford.
One of the more intriguing sagas is the fate of Dani Olmo who could be left in limbo is Barcelona fail in their attempts to re-register him. The Spanish giants are battling La Liga over finanical issues which could mean Olmo needs to find a new club and there are plenty of teams, Arsenal and Chelsea included, monitoring the situation.
And across the rest of the English top-flight, clubs are sticking to PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to bolster their squads.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals below:
Tottenham close to signing highly rated goalkeeper as Guglielmo Vicario cover
Tottenham are close to finalising a deal for Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, as a stand-in for the injured Guglielmo Vicario.
The 21-year-old, who has already earned admiration around a lot of Europe despite just breaking into the Slavia Prague team this season, is expected to cost £12.5 with add-ons.
The deal has been agreed ahead of Tottenham’s home fixture against Newcastle United, where third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin makes his competitive debut for Spurs at the age of 25.
Manchester United make Harry Maguire contract decision
Manchester United have triggered their option to extend Harry Maguire’s contract to keep their former captain at Old Trafford until 2026.
Head coach Ruben Amorim, who said Amad Diallo is also close to agreeing an extended deal, said he was happy to tie Maguire down for another year but called on the centre back to be more of a leader.
Maguire joined United for £80m in 2019, a world-record fee for a defender, but was stripped of the captaincy by former manager Erik ten Hag in 2023. But he worked his way back into the team last season, and with Amorim preferring to play a back three, he has started each of their last three games.
How Ruben Amorim can use the past to kick-start Man Utd’s ‘mission’ at Liverpool
It is yet another of those moments where Ruben Amorim is trying to create a new future, only for history - and a more problematic present - to impose on events.
The Manchester United manager won’t use Marcus Rashford for a seventh successive game, after the England forward was ruled out for Sunday due to illness. There was considerable doubt over whether Amorim would have played him anyway but the prospect did weigh over Liverpool’s preparation, since Rashford is one player even Arne Slot’s most experienced defenders had a certain trepidation about. The 27-year-old has scored more times against Liverpool than any other club, with seven goals, and many of those have been big moments for different managers.
Mohamed Salah provides update on Liverpool contract talks: ‘It’s my last year in the club’
Mohamed Salah has said he refuses to be distracted by the uncertainty about his future, as he concentrates on having an “unbelievable season” to meet his target of winning the Premier League again with Liverpool.
The Egypt forward is in the last six months of his contract and said he is still “far away” from agreeing a new deal with the club.
But Salah leads the way in the Premier League for both goals and assists, with 17 and 13, as he has helped Liverpool take a six-point lead.
And he told Sky Sports: “The thing in my head is that, if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract? Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That’s what is in my head.
“If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That’s what I want to do.”
Arne Slot reveals surprise Liverpool benefit from Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer saga
Arne Slot has claimed that the saga about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is helpful to him as it prevents his Liverpool players from being overloaded with praise that could make them complacent.
Real Madrid made an initial approach for the right-back this week, which Liverpool rebuffed before the Champions League holders could even make a bid.
But Alexander-Arnold, along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, is out of contract in the summer and could leave Anfield on a free transfer. The 26-year-old has been able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since New Year’s Day and Real have made no secret of their interest in him.
Ipswich linked with Doak as Liverpool set price
Ipswich are also interested in a move for Liverpool winger Ben Doak, who has impressed on loan at Middlesbrough.
Liverpool have put a £30m price tag on Doak after rejecting offers for the Scotland winger.
Liverpool are conscious of the price other young wingers have commanded with Crysencio Summerville moving from Leeds to West Ham for £25m and Wilson Odobert joining Tottenham from Burnley for £25m and believe Doak is worth far more than £15m.
Bournemouth players attract interest from Real Madrid
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said the club will not be selling players in January, with defender Dean Huijsen linked with Real Madrid.
The 19-year-old, who was signed from Juventus in the summer, has reportedly impressed Madrid with Bournemouth flying high in the Premeir League.
Milos Kerkez and forward Antoine Semenyo have also shone this season but Iraola said they would not be sold.
“No, it’s not the plan of the club,” he said. “We want to keep all of the players, the ones that are playing almost every game especially.
“You cannot guarantee because this is the market and you don’t know what is going to happen but it’s not in our plans.”
Juventus linked with Joshua Zirkzee move
Juventus have been linked with Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, who manager Thiago Motta coached at Bologna last season.
The forward has struggled since moving to Old Trafford but enjoyed success under Motta in Italy - but Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out a move in January.
Liverpool right back linked with return to Scotland
Calvin Ramsey has returned to Liverpool after his loan move to Wigan was cut short, and St Johnstone have been linked with a move to the right back.
The Scottish defender previously played for Aberdeen in the Premiership and made 15 appearances for Wigan this season.
Fulham reject Andreas Pereira bid
Fulham have turned down a bid for midfielder Andreas Pereira from Palmeiras, Sky report.
The 29-year-old has been a regular starter for Marco Silva’s side but the Brazilian club have put down an offer of up to £16m.
