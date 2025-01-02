Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal identify Isak alternative, Olmo update, Real Madrid discuss Liverpool bid
The winter window begins with sides at both ends of the Premier League table looking to strengthen as they battle for survival, European football and even the title
The winter transfer window begins on 1 January, with clubs across the continent eyeing deals as they look to strengthen in the hunt for titles, European football and survival.
As always, there’ll be plenty of eyes on the Premier League as the country’s top sides try and find value in an often difficult market, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all tipped to make signings.
There could be high-profile departures too, with Marcus Rashford reportedly looking for a way out of Manchester United while Trent Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with other clubs with just six months remaining on his current Liverpool deal.
And across the rest of the league, teams will juggle PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to help their bids for a successful end to the 2024/25 season.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals below:
Forest owner says club will do “whatever is needed” in pursuit of top four finish
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was speaking at the Globe Soccer Dubai Awards and underlined what the Premier League club will do - and don’t want to do - in January as they look to build on a great first half of the season.
Forest are second in the table, behind only Liverpool, after losing just four times this term so far.
“We will do whatever is needed to be stronger and of course our coach (Nuno Espirito Santo) will decide what he really needs,” said Marinakis. “We must keep the same spirit and same environment in the dressing room and all our players this year have the right spirit. This is a very good climate we should try our very best not to interrupt it.
“It is an important achievement because in all positions we have players who perform or even over-perform. For us this is our first priority – keep the momentum, keep winning and continue to enjoy the journey.”
Marcus Rashford rejects Saudi Arabia move
Marcus Rashford has rejected three offers from the Saudi Pro League worth up to £35m a year, as he insists on only going to a competitive club and league if he is to leave Manchester United.
The Old Trafford hierarchy are willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old in the January transfer window, with the forward himself publicly stating he is now open to a new challenge. That has come amid new manager Ruben Amorim leaving him out of the matchday squad for a series of games, as he begins plans to overhaul the team.
It is understood that Saudi Arabian clubs were the first to act on this, with three of them making offers that would involve wages in excess of Rashford’s £315,000-a-week contract at United. The player has already turned these down, and has made it known he is unwilling to move to Turkey, as he desires a move that would help to win back his England place in time for the 2026 World Cup.
City must go big or go home in January - Carragher
Jamie Carragher says Man City will either go big or not bother in January, despite their terrible drop-off in results this season.
“Man City will try and get the real deal [in January], of course they will, but what you don’t want to do is to end up sort of buying someone for £30m-£40m and in six months he’s not going to play and he’s going to be sitting there on big wages,” he said on Sky Sports.
“If they feel they need to do that to help them get over the line to make the Champions League then they have to do it - but if it’s someone who they don’t really think will move the dial in the next six months or in the future then it’s probably best to leave it.”
City are sixth in the table at the halfway point after beating Leicester to end their winless run, but sit 14 points off leaders Liverpool who also have a game in hand.
Aston Villa eye Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund
Aston Villa are looking to add another wide forward to their ranks as they continue to balance their Premier League and Champions League exertions, and Donyell Malen might just fit the bill. The Dutchman has slipped down the pecking order at Borussia Dortmund and may be available for the right fee. Villa have opened talks over a move, according to Sky Sports.
From tactics and captaincy to Bellingham’s best role, the many problems facing Thomas Tuchel as England manager
If 2024 took England to the brink of the trophy that has eluded them since 1966, 2025 brings the arrival of a manager with the track record of winning silverware that Gareth Southgate lacked. Southgate’s achievement in twice coming agonisingly close, denied by penalties in the Euro 2020 final and by an 86th-minute decider four years later, earned him a knighthood.
Thomas Tuchel is ineligible for such an honour. But he has medals from the Champions League, the Bundesliga and Ligue Un. A manager whose contract only lasts until 2026 will be charged with winning the World Cup. He has at least already won the Club World Cup.
Tuchel officially starts work on New Year’s Day, though he attended December’s draw in Zurich to determine England’s opponents in World Cup qualifying: Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra do not promise to form a pool of death.
“It’s a difficult group,” said Tuchel but qualifying has rarely presented a problem for England since Steve McClaren failed to reach Euro 2008 and the German is a manager with a proven expertise in knockout football. Besides his Champions League win with Chelsea, Tuchel steered Paris Saint-Germain to the final and Bayern Munich to within a few minutes of it.
Alexander Isak alternative identified by Arsenal
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is the new man on Arsenal’s radar, according to reports.
Alexander Isak has long been touted as the Gunners’ top target to add to their frontline but Newcastle are said to be adamant that the Swede won’t leave.
TalkSPORT claim that Brighton are mulling over what to do with Ferguson, who is yet to make his mark on their attack this season.
Fulham and West Ham are also claimed to be keen with a loan deal not ruled out.
Arsenal and Man Utd wait on Dani Olmo saga
Patience is a virtue in the race to sign Dani Olmo, should he become available.
Marca report on the Barcelona midfielder needing LaLiga approval to appear in any of the Spanish giants’ competitions in the second half of the season, having been deregistered due to financial restrictions.
Manchester United and Man City are named in this latest report and Arsenal have recently been linked, and now a loan move is being talked about as potentially on the cards.
But first Olmo and Barcelona are said to be intent on exhausting all available options to keep him at the Camp Nou.
Antony could be another Old Trafford departure
News from Spain and Real Betis are linked with swooping in for a January loan deal at Manchester United as well.
Mundo Deportivo report that if Assane Diao leaves the club, then Antony is on their list of potential replacements, though his salary is an obvious issue and there’s no guarantee yet that Amorim wants to lose him, despite not making him a starter.
Antony’s agent is quoted as saying if United believe him getting minutes is the best route, a loan deal will be explored.
Man United could let Zirkzee leave on loan
Joshua Zirkzee suffered the embarrassment of being subbed off barely half an hour into Man United’s dreadful 2-0 defeat against Newcastle last night and Italian reports say he’ll be offered a chance to depart Old Trafford on a more notable basis in January.
Juventus want to add to their attack and a loan deal for the Dutch attacker is their preferred route, say Tuttosport, with a deal including a buy option contingent on qualification for the Champions League and other factors.
The dealbreaker here they say is that Amorim wants Viktor Gyokeres in - but he’s immensely difficult to land in midseason given his huge release clause and United’s financial constraints.
Liverpool linked with ‘offer’ for Marc Guehi
A £65m bid from Liverpool for Marc Guehi might be in the offing, but so far no major outlet has suggested that’s the case despite some Spanish sites saying it is on the cards.
Fichajes and one or two other places have stated Arne Slot wants a new centre-back, with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez both injured, but the league leaders moving for Crystal Palace’s defensive star in the middle of the campaign still feels somewhat improbable.
A higher fee than the £65m is still wanted by Palace, with the London club rejecting similar from Newcastle over summer, reports say - while the Mirror claim Liverpool is Guehi’s preferred destination.
