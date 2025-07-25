Transfer news live: Liverpool plot Isak bid, Arsenal eye Gyokeres debut, Man United target Watkins
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Magpies held firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak who has now requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly slipping away.
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward, who is expected in London on Friday to finalise the move before linking up with the sqaud in Singapore. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
Rodrygo to Liverpool?
Could this really happen?
Foot Mercato in France are reporting that Liverpool have opened talks with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.
The 24-year-old winger is out of favour under Xabi Alonso and could seek a move this summer.
Quite whether the Reds would want to spend big again, following Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz’s arrivals to bolster the front line, is unclear.
L’Equipe also detailed how Rodrygo would “without a doubt” replace Luis Diaz, should the Colombian international leave this summer.
Man Utd sign Mbeumo from Brentford
Manchester United have completed the long-awaited signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for a fee rising to £71m.
Nearly seven weeks after seeing their first offer rebuffed, the Red Devils finally have their man and the 25-year-old has signed a deal until 2030 with the option of a further year.
Mbeumo leaves Brentford for an initial £65m fee that could rise by a further £6m should certain add-on clauses related to team and player be achieved.
Liverpool reach agreement to sign Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool have agreed a £69m deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign striker Hugo Ekitike.
The fee could rise to £79m if add-ons are triggered and the French forward is set to become their fourth summer signing.
Ekitike will travel to Merseyside for a medical and will sign a six-year deal, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.
Liverpool entered into advanced talks with Frankfurt last week after making an inquiry with Newcastle for Alexander Isak.
Chelsea and Arsenal battle for Simons
Xavi Simons has made his thoughts clear that he wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer.
Sky Sports say that there is some interest in the midfielder from Premier League clubs and that the player would be open to the move.
Arsenal and Chelsea were the two clubs named but both have been busy scouting out other targets this summer.
Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Simons but won’t make any moves until later in the transfer window.
Simons’ fee could cost anywhere between €50-65m.
Why Man United could be in pole position for Sesko
Fabrizio Romano has pointed to a key reason why Manchester United could be in pole position to sign Benjamin Sekso, and it is down to their head of scouting, Christopher Vivell.
Vivell is a former part of the Red Bull Group and knows Sesko, who plays for RB Leipzig.
United have made no official contact with Leipzig yet, but there is interest.
Man Utd told Ollie Watkins is 'not for sale' after initial approach
Manchester United have been firmly rebuffed by Aston Villa after an informal inquiry over a possible move for Ollie Watkins.
United made the inquiry on Thursday evening but were told that Watkins ‘is not for sale’.
Watkins is just one of a few strikers United have looked at along with others including Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.
With a valuation of around £60m, Watkins is one of the cheaper options United are exploring and has proven Premier League quality.
If they do pursue a deal then it will be difficult to convince Villa to part ways with their man.
Arteta addresses Mosquera acquisition
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “We’re delighted to welcome Cristhian to Arsenal. As a 21-year-old defender, Cristhian has already performed consistently well with significant experience in La Liga.
“He is an intelligent player with good pace, who can play centrally and on both sides. He is a young player with exciting talent and enormous potential, who will fit well into our squad as we continue to prepare for next season.
“Cristhian adds good quality to our squad, and we look forward to working with him and making him feel at home with us. From all of us, we welcome Cristhian and his family to the club.”
Sporting director Andrea Berta added: “We’re very happy and excited to have signed a hugely talented young player in Cristhian Mosquera. We identified Cristhian as one of the strongest young defenders in European football, and he is an important signing for our future.
"Cristhian is a versatile defender who will strengthen our squad. We cannot wait to see him playing for us. Together with everyone at the club, we warmly welcome Cristhian and his family to Arsenal."
Liverpool to consider Isak bid?
The Daily Mail report that Liverpool are preparing a British-record bid for Alexander Isak after he told Newcastle he wants to ‘explore his options’ this summer.
Newcastle have no need no urgency to sell the striker though Isak’s own feelings may sway them slightly.
He wants a new challenge and the Mail say that Liverpool are preparing to submit a huge offer to try and tempt Newcastle to part ways.
The Reds have already spent plenty of money in this window but have a lot of leeway in terms of PSR meaning they could still splash out on an expensive signing.
Having also brought in Hugo Ekitike as a No.9 option they aren’t in desperate need of Isak’s signature either so have a decent starting position in negotiations should things develop between the two clubs.
Son to leave Spurs?
Tottenham’s Europa League winning captain could potentially depart ahead of the new season in what would be both a blow and a well-earned farewell.
The Athletic report that Son Heung-min is drawing interest from the MLS.
Apparently, Los Angeles FC are said to be ‘pushing hard’ to sign the South Korean and talks with Spurs are ongoing.
Son is not expected to play a prominent role under Thomas Frank next season and could emulate former manager Ange Postecoglou is leaving the club in a blaze of glory after ending their 17-year wait for a major trophy win.
Arsenal announce signing of Cristhian Mosquera
Arsenal have signed centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia!
The Spanish defender, 21, turned pro with the La Liga club in 2021 after coming through their academy.
Mosquera then made 90 first-team appearances for Valencia.
He is also able to represent Colombia, having only played for Spain at under-21 level – though he won Olympic gold with the Spanish side last summer.
