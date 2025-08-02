Transfer news live: Son set to leave Tottenham, Isak future uncertain after Newcastle reject Liverpool bid
Latest transfer news and rumours as Eddie Howe admits Alexander Isak situation is ‘far from ideal’
Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min is set to leave north London after a decade with the club, announcing the news in an emotional press conference ahead of the pre-season friendly against Newcastle in his native South Korea. “It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career,” he told reporters, but “I need a new environment to push myself.”
Tottenham are in advanced talks with Bayern Muninch to bring Joao Palhinha back to the Premier League and give the side a midfield boost while Arsenal are aiming to bolster their forward line by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m which is the amount of Eze’s release clause but the Gunners are running out of time to trigger it.
Newcastle United have rejected Liverpool‘s first bid for Alexander Isak as the summer’s biggest transfer saga takes another turn, with manager Eddie Howe saying the situation is “far from ideal”, while Richard Jolly reports that the Reds have decided against making another offer after their £110m bid was rejected. Though Newcastle are trying to tie Isak to a new contract that includes a release clause, he is believed to still be keen on the move.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are hopeful of securing a No.9 and are talking with RB Leipzig over a move for Benjamin Sesko. On the sales front, Jadon Sancho could be set to return to Borussia Dortmund and United are in talks with Chelsea and Aston Villa over Alejandro Garnacho.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Liverpool make surprise decision over Alexander Isak pursuit after Newcastle bid rejected
Liverpool have decided against making a second bid for Alexander Isak after seeing a £110m offer rejected by Newcastle United.
The Premier League champions believe the swiftness and clarity of Newcastle’s response means it would be futile to up their club record offer for the striker.
Liverpool, who had made an inquiry for the 25-year-old last month, stepped up their interest in the Newcastle top scorer as they looked to take their summer spending up towards £400m.
But the Carabao Cup winners had long maintained their top scorer was not for sale and they immediately rebuffed turned Liverpool’s bid down.
Liverpool make surprise decision over Alexander Isak pursuit
Tottenham captain Son Heung Min to leave club for ‘fresh challenge’
Tottenham captain Son Heung Min has revealed he will leave the club this summer.
Son has spent the last decade at Spurs and achieved his goal of silverware in May when he helped the Premier League team to Europa League success with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.
It ended a 17-year trophy drought for the club.
South Korea captain Son explained his decision to target a "fresh challenge" during a press conference in his home country ahead of Tottenham's pre-season friendly with Newcastle on Sunday.
Tottenham captain Son Heung Min to leave club for ‘fresh challenge’
Liverpool make surprise decision over Alexander Isak pursuit after Newcastle bid rejected
Liverpool have decided against making a second bid for Alexander Isakafter seeing a £110m offer rejected by Newcastle United.
The Premier League champions believe the swiftness and clarity of Newcastle’s response means it would be futile to up their club record offer for the striker.
Liverpool, who had made an inquiry for the 25-year-old last month, stepped up their interest in the Newcastle top scorer as they looked to take their summer spending up towards £400m.
Liverpool make surprise decision over Alexander Isak pursuit
Newcastle reject formal bid from Liverpool for Alexander Isak
Newcastle have rejected an offer from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak.
The Sweden international has told the Carabao Cup winners he wants to explore the possibility of a move away from St James’ Park and Liverpool, who had made an inquiry about the 25-year-old last month, and followed it up with a formal bid.
Isak would be expected to command a price of over £100m and more than the club record sum Liverpool have paid for Florian Wirtz this summer.
Newcastle had long maintained that Isak was not for sale, but Liverpool are testing that position and manager Eddie Howe has admitted his top scorer’s future could be out of his hands.
Newcastle reject formal bid from Liverpool for Alexander Isak
Why Benjamin Sesko is now Man United’s top transfer target
Manchester United have made Benjamin Sesko their top striking target and have made contact with RB Leipzig about him.
United had narrowed down their search for a No 9 to the Slovenian and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins before deciding to prioritise a move for the 22-year-old.
Sesko is also of interest to Newcastle, who are looking for a centre-forward after missing out on a host of targets and with doubts about the future of Alexander Isak.
Why Benjamin Sesko is now Man United’s top transfer target
Underwhelming Viktor Gyokeres debut shows why Arsenal need him so much
A debut defeat and an outing that was underwhelming but left the sense he was underused may matter little. When it comes to competitive games, Viktor Gyokeres’s Arsenal bow will come at Old Trafford against Manchester United on 17 August. But as he donned their No 14 shirt for the first time in a game, Arsenal at least showed the need for Gyokeres, the forward who scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting CP.
The first north London derby staged outside the United Kingdom yielded a 1-0 loss to Tottenham, with Arsenal registering a lone shot on target, which Kai Havertz directed at Guglielmo Vicario. Gyokeres was limited to the last 20 minutes, including stoppage time, as Arsenal were largely toothless. The argument that they needed a specialist goalscorer is scarcely new, but perhaps it was underlined when they spent an initial £55m to acquire one.
Underwhelming Viktor Gyokeres debut shows why Arsenal need him so much
The logic behind Liverpool’s decision to sell Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz gave up a shirt worn by some of Liverpool’s previous greats two years ago. He swapped from the No 23, donned by a young Robbie Fowler and then Jamie Carragher, for the more iconic No 7. He offered to personally reimburse fans who had bought the old shirt.
The probability now is that he won’t be making a similar offer. Diaz is giving up the number made prestigious by Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish and Luis Suarez, trading the red shirt of Liverpool for the red of Bayern Munich. He had first asked to leave in 2024. He is getting his wish a year later.
The logic behind Liverpool’s decision to sell Luis Diaz
Man City verdict on 100+ charges could be months away with further delays in sight
Club executives and senior football figures believe that the Manchester City financial casecould go until at least October before the initial outcome, as the controversy threatens to complicate another Premier League season. Some club leaders have even speculated that it might arrive in the campaign’s second international break, from 4-18 October, given previous patterns regarding similar cases.
An outcome was expected last season, given that the hearing concluded in early December. It has nevertheless rumbled on into the summer, and means another season faces potential upheaval and drastic change through possible points deductions. Manchester City stridently insist upon their innocence.
Man City verdict on 100+ charges could be months away with further delays in sight
Premier League will not be cut to 18 clubs amid calendar tensions, says league chief
The Premier League will not bow to pressure to reduce in size from 20 to 18 clubs, says chief executive Richard Masters.
The new season kicks off on 15 August, just three weeks on from Chelsea’s victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final as tensions continue to boil over the congested football calendar.
The Blues played almost a year of continuous football before the end of their 2024/25 season gave them a long-awaited reprieve, but will have to do it all over again with 11 months of competitive action culminating back in the United States for the World Cup - the final of which takes place on 19 July in New Jersey.
Premier League will not be cut to 18 clubs amid calendar tensions, says league chief
Man United transfer news: Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins, Corentin Tolisso and more
Manchester United face a crucial summer as Ruben Amorim finally gets the chance to shape his squad and transform his failing team into contenders at the top end of the table.
It shouldn’t be forgotten that Amorim initially rebuffed United’s approach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, and perhaps he was wise to try and delay the move, because what followed was a disastrous campaign cuminating in the 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final.
The release of the Premier League fixtures shows a difficult start for United, with an opening game agasint Arsenal and fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea within their first five matches of 2025/26, and the manager’s future could be called into question early should his side struggle.
United got some early business done with the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves in a £62.5m deal before completing a move for Brentford star Bryon Mbeumo, but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made clear that the money pot is not deep.
Offloading high-wage players such as Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho seems key to funding the revolution, with a lack of movement causing frustration among fans as United lag behind their rivals.
Here’s everything you need to know about Manchester United’s summer transfer plans.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments