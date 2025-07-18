The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Gyokeres to Arsenal update, Mbeumo set for Man United medical, Liverpool close in on Ekitike
Latest transfer news and rumours as Manchester United strike deal with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres have stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in talks. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend whereas Eberechi Eze remains a target.
Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against Tottenham Hotspur over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White. Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo and have now reportedly agreed a fee for the Brentford forward, while there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.
Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike. The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause and it is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old.
Liverpool concentrated their attentions on Ekitike after asking about Alexander Isak but Newcastle have long taken the view their top scorer is not for sale. The Reds have also rejected a £58.5m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz though the Bundesliga champions are said to be preparing a second offer for the winger.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Liverpool advancing on Ekitike deal
Liverpool are now advancing in talks to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to David Ornstein.
The fee will be “in excess of €80m”, and Ekitike wants the move so personal terms won’t be an issue.
Man City star tops Everton’s ambitious £200m summer transfer plans
Manchester City’s James McAtee heads a list of ambitious summer plans for Everton, who can spend up to £200m under the new Friedkin ownership.
David Moyes wants a right-back, a number-six, a number-eight and a right-winger, having already secured Mark Travers as goalkeeper on a £4m deal from Bournemouth.
Other options for Everton are Juventus' Douglas Luiz, Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and Freiburg's Merlin Rohl in midfield, Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo on the right, and Panathinaikos' Georgios Vagiannidis for right-back.
Sporting are nevertheless expected to push ahead on the latter, and are currently seen as favourites to sign the Greek international.
Such an outlay would represent a considerable statement from Everton ahead of the move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, after years of frustration, financial stretch and uncertainty.
Inter in for Lookman?
According to reports in Italy, Ademola Lookman could be on the verge of a move to Inter Milan, with the Nerazzurri having reached an agreement with the Nigeria forward on personal terms.
Gianluca di Marzio says that Inter a ready to bid €40m for the ex-Fulham man.
Newcastle cool Ekitike interest and move to Wissa
David Ornstein is reporting that Newcastle United have ‘cooled’ their interest in Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, and are instead weighing up a move for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.
Clubs were quite £50m for the Congo international last summer.
But Wissa is thought to prefer a move to Spurs, it has been reported elsewhere.
Liverpool transfer news: Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Jean-Philippe Mateta and more
Liverpool are bracing for a busy summer to build on this season’s Premier League title success.
Arne Slot orchestrated a stunning debut campaign at Anfield, inheriting a stacked squad from Jurgen Klopp before taking English football by storm to seal a record-equalling 20th top-flight crown for the club.
The summer months of 2024 hardly shaped the season that followed for Liverpool, and Slot has already proven that he doesn’t require overwhelming transfer activity to be successful. Last summer, he saw just two arrivals come through the door in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili (who was immediately loaned back to Valencia) and Federico Chiesa, who played a total of just 104 minutes in the Premier League.
But with Trent Alexander-Arnold heading for the exit and a Premier League title to defend, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are expected to engage in a substantial recruitment drive over the coming months.
And the early signs are extremely promising for Reds fans, with Jeremy Frimpong having signed from Bayer Leverkusen before Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez followed through the door.
Fulham want to re-sign Nelson
The BBC is reporting that Fulham have approached Arsenal to re-sign attacker Reiss Nelson.
Nelson spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage and it is believed that this deal is also likely to be a loan.
Fulham are the only side in the division yet to make any signings so far in the summer transfer window.
Club World Cup star set for Wolves medical
Fabrizio Romano reports that Fluminense’s Jhon Arias is set for a medical with Wolves.
The two clubs have a deal agreed for a €21m package, according to the Italian.
Man Utd reach agreement for Mbeumo
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo.
The move consists of £65m in guaranteed fees and up to £6m in add-ons, according to David Ornstein, who adds that the deal is now being finalised.
Arsenal still chasing Eze despite Madueke interest
Arsenal are still interested in Eberechi Eze, with Mikel Arteta keen on the Palace playmaker. The club are set to approach Palace over a deal soon.
The 27-year-old has a £68m release clause, though Arsenal are expected to try and negotiate a deal at a lower price point.
Eze, who scored eight goals and got eight assists for the Eagles in the Premier League last season, is not believed to be deterred by Arsenal’s move for Noni Madueke.
Chelsea leading the race for Hato
Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, with Liverpool and Arsenal also interested.
The 19-year-old can play at left-back or centre-back and is valued around £40, according to reports.
