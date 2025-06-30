The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal given huge Eze boost, medical planned, Guehi to Liverpool update
Follow all the latest transfer news and gossip from the rumour mill
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup, with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Arsenal chiefs reportedly want Hugo Ekitike after talks over a move for striker Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have stalled. Mikel Arteta wants to bring a striker to the club in this window but, in the meantime, the Gunners have planned a medical for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and have also agreed to pay above the release fee for Martin Zubimendi. Eberechi Eze, a target for rivals Tottenham, is also on their radar.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer. Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is also on their list of potential additions.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completed the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Marc Guehi is a top target to join from Crystal Palace.
Chelsea are set to sign Jamie Gittens after Borussia Dortmund accepted an offer of £55m for the former England Under-21s winger, who will have a medical, while the Blues have agreed to sign Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Seamus Coleman extends Everton stay into 17th season after signing new deal
Seamus Coleman is set to play for Everton for a 17th season after the defender signed a new one-year deal.
The 36-year-old, who skippered Everton in their last ever game at Goodison Park, could captain them in their first at their new home of the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Seamus Coleman extends Everton stay into 17th season after signing new deal
Nottingham Forest end interest in Timothy Weah
Nottingham Forest had agreed a double deal to sign both Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula from Juventus for about £19m, but ESPN now report that they have ended their interest in the former having been unable to agree contract terms.
Nottingham Forest are, however, now chasing Yunus Musah, who is also connected with West Ham by Italian outlet Tuttomercato. The 22-year-old AC Milan midfielder represented England at age-group level before switching allegiance to the country of his birth, the United States.
Wayne Rooney could make return to management at surprising club
Wayne Rooney could be set for a surprising return to management after his disastrous run with Plymouth Argyle last season.
He won just five of the 25 games he was in charge for at Home Park before the axe fell on New Year’s Eve, with Plymouth bottom of the Championship and destined for the drop.
Even so, the 39-year-old is now reported as being lined up as a target for non-league side Macclesfield.
Wayne Rooney could make return to management at surprising club
Savage to become Forest Green manager
Robbie Savage will reportedly become the next manager of Forest Green.
It is understood he is currently at the club finalising his appointment with an announcement expected on Tuesday.
Savage resigned as a director at Macclesfield over the weekend where he was also the manager.
Arsenal given Eberechi Eze boost in battle with Tottenham
Fabrizio Romano has an update on the race for Eberechi Eze.
Arsenal are said to be right in the mix to sign the Crystal Palace and England star, and still keen on a deal which could cost £85m.
Eze is reportedly interested in accepting a move to Arsenal.
That would be a huge blow to Tottenham, who also tout his services. Transfer journalist Romano and the Telegraph today claim Spurs are eyeing up a £68m swoop for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus - paving the way for Arsenal’s Eze deal.
Besiktas want Abraham
Besiktas are reportedly in talks to sign Tammy Abraham.
The former Chelsea forward could be on the way to Turkey as discussions are advancing on a deal that could be worth around £17m (€20m).
This would generate £7.7m (€9m) in capital gains useful for Roma to comply with Uefa Financial Fair Play rules which could be one of the reasons behind a deal.
If that is so Abraham would need to be signed today at the latest. One to keep an eye on.
The key attribute that explains why Liverpool signed Florian Wirtz – and why he’ll succeed
There was a time when Liverpool looked to a German prodigy at Bayer Leverkusen as they sought to add another dimension to their attack but didn’t get him.
That time was 2017, the Bundesliga wunderkind was Julian Brandt and the reason was that Jurgen Klopp, initially an advocate of his compatriot, was persuaded to switch his attentions to Mohamed Salah by Michael Edwards and the recruitment team assembled by Fenway Sports Group.
The key attribute that explains why Liverpool signed Wirtz – and why he’ll succeed
Brentford director talks Norgaard exit
Brentford sporting director Phil Giles spoke about Christian Norgaard’s expected exit to Arsenal.
Giles told Sky Sports News: “Arsenal approached us in the last two weeks about Christian – we’ve spoken regularly with Andrea Berta.
“As it stands, I think it’s more likely to happen than not, but we have to go through the full process, tick all the boxes, and we’ll see at the end of it.
“He’s been a fantastic player for us, unbelievable. I’m actually happy for him that he has earned the opportunity, at this stage of his career, age 31, to go and have the opportunity to win some trophies.
“It isn’t done yet but we are aware that, if and when he does depart, we also have a leadership void to fill. We’ll look to cover it.”
Inamura on his way to Celtic
Japanese club Albirex Niigata have confirmed Hayato Inamura has left the club.
Sky Sports News reports that Celtic are closing in on a deal to sign the 23-year-old centre-back.
It is understood that Inamura is set to undergo a medical and finalise the paperwork this week.
Gyokeres gives Sporting ultimatum
Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly told Sporting that he has no desire to play for the club again and will not be returning for pre-season training.
Gyokeres has had interest from Manchester United and Arsenal but the Portuguese club are holding out for the right price.
The forward is now trying to force a move having also informed president Frederico Varandas that he wants a new challenge, Lisbon outlet A Bola believe.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments