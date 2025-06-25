Transfer news live: Liverpool out to hijack Gyokeres to Arsenal as Man United make Mbeumo breakthrough

Liam Delap scores as Chelsea defeat ES Tunis 3-0 to sail through FIFA Club World Cup Group D along with Brazilian outfit

The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.

Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical on Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal this week.

Arsenal have agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority - though talks have stalled somewhat. The Gunners have submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – while Chelsea’s Noni Madueke emerging as a surprise alternative target.

Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer. Tottenham, meanwhile, had been keen to reunited the forward with Thomas Frank but could switch their attentions to Eberechi Eze.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below: