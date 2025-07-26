Transfer news live: Arsenal finalise Gyokeres add-ons, Liverpool ready Isak bid, Man United target Watkins
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs striking major deals as the summer transfer window nears its final month.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Magpies held firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak who has now requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly slipping away.
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward, who is expected in London on Friday to finalise the move before linking up with the sqaud in Singapore. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
Eddie Howe has reiterated he is keen to keep Alexander Isak at Newcastle but has now admitted he cannot guarantee the striker will stay this summer.
Isak is missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia with what the club described as a minor thigh injury but after he asked to be able to explore his options of a move.
Liverpool had made an inquiry for Isak, though they also went on to sign the Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike, while Arsenal are other admirers of his and Al-Hilal are reportedly willing to give him a lucrative contract.
Howe admitted that Isak, who has three years left on his current deal, is not in talks about a new deal with Newcastle but underlined that he hopes his top scorer remains at St James’ Park, with the club facing a difficult decision.
"He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed,” said Howe, who is in Singapore, preparing for a friendly against Arsenal on Sunday. “Hopefully, he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see.
Fabrizio Romano has pointed to a key reason why Manchester United could be in pole position to sign Benjamin Sekso, and it is down to their head of scouting, Christopher Vivell.
Vivell is a former part of the Red Bull Group and knows Sesko, who plays for RB Leipzig.
United have made no official contact with Leipzig yet, but there is interest.
Dan Burn responds to Alexander Isak speculation after Newcastle forward eyes transfer
Newcastle United defender Dan Burn gave his thoughts on the transfer speculation concerning teammate Alexander Isak as the 25-year-old striker faces a potential exit during the summer transfer window.
Isak has been the subject of ongoing rumours with his future at the Premier League club in doubt following reports that he wants to ‘explore his options’ during the summer.
Liverpool complete signing of Hugo Ekitike after seeing off late Man United interest
Liverpool have bought Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for a deal worth £79m and believe they have brought in a player who could become one of the best forwards in the world.
The Frenchman, whose fee is an initial £69m with a further £10m depending on bonuses, has signed a six-year contract at Anfield after passing a medical.
Liverpool saw off late interest from Manchester United for the 23-year-old, while Newcastle had offered £70m for Ekitike, which Eintracht rejected.
Chelsea and Arsenal battle for Simons
Xavi Simons has made his thoughts clear that he wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer.
Sky Sports say that there is some interest in the midfielder from Premier League clubs and that the player would be open to the move.
Arsenal and Chelsea were the two clubs named but both have been busy scouting out other targets this summer.
Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Simons but won’t make any moves until later in the transfer window.
Simons’ fee could cost anywhere between €50-65m.
Rodrygo to Liverpool?
Could this really happen?
Foot Mercato in France are reporting that Liverpool have opened talks with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.
The 24-year-old winger is out of favour under Xabi Alonso and could seek a move this summer.
Quite whether the Reds would want to spend big again, following Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz’s arrivals to bolster the front line, is unclear.
L’Equipe also detailed how Rodrygo would “without a doubt” replace Luis Diaz, should the Colombian international leave this summer.
Fulham still interested in Nelson
Fulham are the only club in the Premier League to not make a signing this summer.
But, they remain interested in re-signing Reiss Nelson on loan.
“Talks between the clubs are over a loan deal with a permanent element attached,” reports Sky Sports.
Newcastle’s handling of Alexander Isak transfer saga slammed by club legend Alan Shearer
Newcastle United’s handling of the Alexander Isak transfer saga has been slammed by club legend Alan Shearer.
The former Newcastle striker says the club made themselves look “ridiculous” on Thursday for claiming that Isak was injured amid reports he wants to explore a move away from the club.
Newcastle released a statement on Thursday morning to say the Swede would miss the club’s pre-season tour of Asia due to a minor thigh problem.
Man Utd told Ollie Watkins is 'not for sale' after initial approach
Manchester United have been firmly rebuffed by Aston Villa after an informal inquiry over a possible move for Ollie Watkins.
United made the inquiry on Thursday evening but were told that Watkins ‘is not for sale’.
Watkins is just one of a few strikers United have looked at along with others including Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.
With a valuation of around £60m, Watkins is one of the cheaper options United are exploring and has proven Premier League quality.
If they do pursue a deal then it will be difficult to convince Villa to part ways with their man.
Manchester City set to re-sign James Trafford
Manchester City will re-sign James Trafford for £27m after the goalkeeper rejected Newcastle to return to his former club.
City, who sold the 22-year-old to Burnley two years ago, activated the matching rights clause they put in that deal when Newcastle agreed a fee with the promoted club.
And Trafford, a long-term target for Eddie Howe, decided against going to St James’ Park in favour of a move to the former Premier League champions.
Trafford will sign a five-year deal, with City possessing the option to extend it for a further season, and personal terms have been agreed.
