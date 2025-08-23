Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Transfer news live: Eze deal completed, Man Utd in talks over goalkeeper, Isak to Liverpool update

The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as deadline day begins to pull into view

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
,Richard Jolly,Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 23 August 2025 04:08 EDT
Comments
Nothing to comment on Eze yet - Arteta

Eberechi Eze is set to complete his move to Arsenal after the Gunners dramatically swooped to beat rivals Tottenham to his signature.

Arsenal will complete a transfer worth £60m and £7.5m in add-ons – pretty much exactly Eze’s release clause - after the boyhood Gunners fan underwent his medical at their training centre on Friday. While Eze is not understood to be registered to play in this afternoon’s game against Leeds, he may make his debut against Liverpool next week. Spurs, meanwhile, are now in a late scramble for a new attacker as the deadline looms.

Alexander Isak’s explosive statement this week accused Newcastle of “broken promises” and “lost trust”, with Liverpool still strongly linked with a move for the Swedish striker. The Reds’ offer of £110m fell short of Newcastle’s valuation and Eddie Howe described Isak’s statement as a “sad moment”.

Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to endure frustration with their goalkeeper situation, and will consider signing Senne Lammens from Belgian side Antwerp, although Manchester City have also been linked with the 23-year-old. Striker Rasmus Hojlund could be on his way to Napoli.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal’s transfer business has put big smiles on our faces

Mikel Arteta admitted he is walking around with a huge smile on his face after assembling what he now believes is the best squad of his Arsenal reign.

Eberechi Eze’s imminent £60million arrival from Crystal Palace will take Arsenal’s spending spree to £250m amid a summer of transformation at the Emirates.

Eze, who it is understood underwent a medical at Arsenal on Friday, is set to become the club’s seventh new arrival with competition for places now fierce across the pitch.

And when asked if he is now armed with the most complete squad of his near seven-year tenure, Arteta replied: “In terms of numbers and quality, yes for sure.

“When you shake the tree and bring in more players there are always things that can happen.”

Eberechi Eze is set to complete his move to Arsenal this weekend
Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 09:08

The deep-seated issue that explains West Ham’s worrying decline

“You can write what you want, at any time,” Graham Potter said, when asked if this is already a relegation battle. He admitted he “knows his responsibilities” when asked about his future.

From that, you could of course write at least some of the good from this 5-1 – like Joao Pedro’s supreme impact and how Chelsea might have now started a proper challenge.

Except, it’s impossible not to get away from the bad. And this was very bad from West Ham United, to the point that Potter looks in immediate danger. Might he even be gone before Nuno Espirito Santo? Could the Nottingham Forest manager replace him, given issues there?

The deep-seated issue that explains West Ham’s worrying decline

Miguel Delaney23 August 2025 09:03

Eddie Howe responds to Alexander Isak’s claim Newcastle broke promises over Liverpool transfer

Eddie Howe has described Alexander Isak’s statement accusing Newcastle of breaking promises over his desired transfer to Liverpool as a “sad moment”.

Newcastle play Liverpool on Monday night and Howe confirmed Isak will not be in his squad with just over a week to go until the window closes.

More here:

Eddie Howe responds to Alexander Isak’s claim Newcastle broke promises over transfer

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 08:31

Man United in talks over highly-rated goalkeeper as Andre Onana decision made

Manchester United are in talks with Antwerp about a £17.3m move for the Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Andre Onana is expected to remain at Old Trafford but Ruben Amorim is advancing in his attempts to add more competition for places.

Man United in talks over highly-rated goalkeeper as Andre Onana decision made

Richard Jolly23 August 2025 08:29

When could Eberechi Eze make his Arsenal debut?

Arsenal fans will likely need to wait a little longer to see Eberechi Eze in action as his move from Crystal Palace was reportedly not finalised in time to meet the Premier League’s deadline for this afternoon’s match against Leeds United.

Eze is on the verge of completing a high-profile move from Crystal Palace to Arsenal, but fans may have to wait another week to see him in action.

When could Eberechi Eze make his Arsenal debut?

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 08:28

Eberechi Eze deal set to be announced

Eberechi Eze has completed all his paperwork ahead of his move to Arsenal but there are reports that his deal from Crystal Palace was not completed before the 12pm registration deadline yesterday.

An announcement could come today, potentially around the 5:30pm match against Leeds at the Emirates, but is expected to come at some stage this weekend.

(Action Images via Reuters)
Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 08:26

