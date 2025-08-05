Transfer news live: Newcastle launch new bid for Sesko as Man Utd stall, Jackson to leave Chelsea, Isak latest
Latest transfer news and rumours as Newcastle look for Alexander Isak’s replacement amid Liverpool interest
Newcastle United remain in the headlines due to the interest in striker Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid ongoing interest from Liverpool but Newcastle are holding out for a massive fee having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid. Manager Eddie Howe says the situation is “far from ideal”.
Nevertheless the club are searching for a potential replacement and have now made a second bid for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, after their first was deemed not good enough by the German side. Manchester United, who are hopeful of securing a No 9 of their own, are considering their own move as the two clubs will battle it out over the closing days of the window.
Elsewhere, Ruben Dias on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Manchester City, Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer, while Arsenal are aiming to bolster their forward line by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m which is the amount of Eze’s release clause but the Gunners are running out of time to trigger it.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Everton closing in on Dewsbury-Hall
This one is moving quickly.
Everton have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to Sky.
The deal is worth £25m plus add-ons, which could increase it to around £29m.
Jackson heading for Chelsea exit
The Athletic also reports this morning that Nicolas Jackson is likely to leave Chelsea this summer.
He has suitors across the Premier League and abroad, with Manchester United and Newcastle both keeping tabs on Jackson’s situation while the Sesko saga continues.
Jackson is set lose his place in the Chelsea team to Liam Delap this season.
Newcastle launch new bid for Sesko
We start with the news that Newcastle have submitted a second bid for Benjamin Sesko.
The offer is worth €80m plus €10m add-ons, according to The Athletic, as Newcastle look to get the deal done with RB Leipzig and move on to talks with the player.
Manchester United, however, are still hovering, hoping that Sesko will give them the green light to match Newcastle’s offer and woo him away.
One of the transfer sagas of the summer is set to rumble on. We’ll see today if we hear more on Leipzig’s response to the bid for the 22-year-old.
