Tottenham vs Man City tips:

BTTS and a draw - 18/5 BetVictor

Son to score or assist - 6/5 BetMGM

Manchester City will be hoping they can get back to winning ways when they travel to Tottenham tonight, and a win would take them back into the top four (kick-off 7:30pm, live on TNT Sports and Discovery+).

After being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid last week, City need to stay in the top four to ensure they play in Europe’s elite competition next season. However, they slipped to fifth following Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Southampton yesterday.

They will also be looking to put Sunday’s home defeat to Liverpool behind them, which left them 20 points behind Arne Slot’s side.

For Tottenham, the game is a chance to get minutes in the legs of some players who have returned from injury without a real expectation of winning. But with the results of these two sides this season, who knows what to expect?

Spurs are currently 13th in the Premier League table. 11 points behind City. but they go into the game on the back of consecutive league wins for the first time since November.

The injury issues for Ange Postecoglou have been well documented, but with several players returning to action, the manager can finally name a competitive starting XI and look to put together some sort of run to move them up the table.

Tottenham vs Man City betting: Tough night for both defences

Football betting sites are backing City for the win at 21/20, while you can get 12/5 on a Spurs win and 16/5 on a draw.

It’s worth remembering though that Spurs have already beaten City twice this season. First up was the 2-1 League Cup victory back in October with Timo Werner and Pape Sarr on target for the home side.

They followed it up with 4-0 league win, just over three weeks later, where James Maddison scored twice.

The League Cup defeat was the start of a run that saw City lose nine of their next 13 games and although they have returned to some sort of form since then, consistency has been hard to come by.

Whether City can win tonight will be largely down to whether Erling Haaland is fit to play. The striker was an unused substitute for the trip to Real Madrid last week and missed Sunday’s match against Liverpool with injury. City lost both games and lacked any real focal point in attack.

Spurs are the second-highest scorers in the League with 53 so far from their 26 games, while City have 52 so I think it’s fair to say we won’t have a goalless draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Betting sites are offering just 1/3 on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals so it seems everyone agrees. A little option worth looking at is 5/1 on both teams to score in both halves or 10/1 on 2-2 draw.

Tottenham vs Man City prediction 1: BTTS and a draw - 18/5 BetVictor

Tottenham vs Man City prediction: Son to shine for Spurs

If Haaland plays then you can 26/25 on him scoring any time or 15/4 to score first, which are pretty good odds considering he’s scored first seven times this season.

One man who is pretty certain to play is Spurs skipper Son Heung-min and he has provided nine assists in the league this season, including two for Brennan Johnson in their 4-1 win against Ipswich last time out.

He has reached 10 assists in three previous campaigns, but he could break that record this season with 12 games still to play. He has also scored 10 goals so far this season, but his last league goal came way back on 15 January when he scored in the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The South Korean does have a good record against City though, with five goals and five assists in 17 Premier League games.

Betting apps are offering 10/1 on him scoring first and 5/2 to find the target at any time.

Tottenham vs Man City prediction 2: Son to score or assist - 6/5 BetMGM

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.