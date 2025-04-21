Jump to content
Is Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League clash

Nuno Espirito Santo seeks revenge as Nottingham Forest travel to Spurs

Will Castle
Monday 21 April 2025 04:06 EDT
Nottingham Forest travel to Tottenham looking to snap out of there recent dip of form as points become infinitely more precious in the race for the Champions League.

Forest are on a two-game skid having been exemplary throughout the season, with a smash-and-grab defeat to Everton last time out sparking fears of an end-of-season collapse.

Nuno Espirito Santo returns to face his former side and Forest sit in sixth with six games, after a weekend that saw wins for Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester City, but a win at Spurs would see them return to third after Newcastle’s defeat at Villa Park.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have little to play for in the Premier League, dwindling in 16th a staggering 20 points behind their Monday opponents.

And Ange Postecoglou’s side will have their full focus on the Europe after reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League in midweek thanks to a hard-fought win at Eintracht Frankfurt. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

When is Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest?

Tottenham’s clash with Nottingham Forest kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 21 April at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7:30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

James Maddison escaped serious injury after being taken out by Frankburt goalkeeper Kaua Santos on Thursday and could feature against Forest. Tottenham are unlikely to risk Son Heung-min, who continues to battle a foot injury. Changes are expected after Tottenham’s win in midweek.

Ola Aina continues to be a doubt for Forest and Alex Moreno is set to continue at left-back. Antony Elanga is expected to return for Jota Silva.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski; Odobert, Solanke, Tel

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Anderson, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Prediction

Nottingham Forest are in a difficult patch and could see their stunning push for Champions League qualification unravel if they lose at struggling Spurs. However, Forest have delivered when doubted before this season, and we expect them to do just that in North London.

Tottenham 1-2 Nottingham Forest

