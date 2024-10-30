Is Tottenham vs Man City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham face a major test of their hopes of winning a trophy this season as Ange Postecoglou’s side host Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Ending Tottenham’s 16-year trophy drought is a priority of Postecoglou’s - with the Australian even pointing out that has won silverware in his second season wherever he has been.

Spurs avoided a scare in the last round to beat Coventry but there is added pressure coming into the Carabao Cup after Sundays’ dismal defeat at Crystal Palace that raised more questions about Postecoglou’s often inconsistent side.

And they now host a City side who may feel they have bigger targets to aim for this season.

Pep Guardiola last month warned that he would “play the second team” in the fourth round, with City also facing an expanded Champions League and the Club World Cup at the end of the season.

But City are dealing with a long list of injuries so Guardiola may need to pick a stronger side than planned. Here’s everything you need to know

When is Tottenham vs Manchester City?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 30 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

All of tonight’s Carabao Cup games will be on Sky Sports, with Tottenham vs Manchester City available on Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts from 7:00pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Tottenham will be without captain Son Heung-min, who remains sidelined after feeling “soreness” in the win over West Ham earlier this month. Wilson Odebert is Tottenham’s only other absentee and Postecoglou could decide to hand 17-year-old Mikey Moore another start.

Pep Guardiola vowed to play the “second team” before City drew Tottenham and they head to north London without Rodri, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker, Oscar Bobb and Kevin De Bruyne.

Nico O’Reilly, James McAtee, Kaden Braithwaite and Jacob Wright were involved in the 2-1 win over Watford in the third round and could appear for City again.

Possible line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Gray, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Moore; Solanke

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, O’Reilly; Savinho, McAtee, Nunes; Foden