Who Tottenham could face in Europa League last-16 after knockout play-off draw

Tottenham Hotspur’s unpredictable season will feature knockout football in the Europa League after Spurs claimed a top-eight place and they’ll discover their opponents this week in Friday’s draw.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit 15th in the Premier League but the Europa League offers them the chance to end their long trophy drought, and Spurs should stand as one of the favourites when their injury crisis clears.

After winning their first three Europa League fixtures this season, Spurs wobbled and suffered defeat to Galatasaray before dropping points against Roma and Rangers. But a win over Hoffenheim, followed by three points again Elfsborg got Tottenham over the line.

What has been a difficult season for Tottenham could still end with a trophy but their fate now rests on Friday’s knockout draw.

Who Tottenham could face in Europa League last-16

After finishing as the fourth seeds in the league phase, Spurs are paired with third seeds Manchester United in the knockout bracket.

The knockout play-off ties were drawn on Friday with the 13th, 14th, 19th and 20th seeds now facing off for a right to make it into next month’s draw. The winners will they face United or Spurs.

Those ties are Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland and Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar.

When will Tottenham learn their last-16 opponents?

The Europa League play-offs take place across 13 and 20 February. As the seeded teams in the play-off draw, Real Sociedad and Galatasaray will play the second legs at home.

The draw for the last-16 then takes place on February 21.

When will Tottenham play their last-16 Europa League tie?

The Europa League last-16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Tottenham will be home in the second leg.

Europa League draw in full

Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzen - to play Lazio or Athletic Club in last-16

Twente vs Bodo/Glimt - to play Olympiacos or Rangers in last-16

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax - to play Eintracht Frankfurt or Lyon in last-16

AZ vs Galatasaray - to play Man Utd or Tottenham in last-16

Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad - to play Man Utd or Tottenham in last-16

PAOK vs FSCB - to play Eintracht Frankfurt or Lyon in last-16

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht - to play Olympiacos or Rangers in last-16

Porto vs Roma - to play Lazio or Athletic Club in last-16