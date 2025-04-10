Is Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur host Eintracht Frankfurt tonight in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou continues to face speculation over his future with his side in 14th in the Premier League, though this competition still presents a chance to win a much-coveted trophy in his second season at the helm.

And Spurs have fared much better in Europe than domestically, having finished fourth in the league phase after five wins from eight before defeating AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate to reach this round.

In comparison, Eintracht Frankfurt finished fifth in the table, a point below Spurs, though they cruised past Dutch champions-elect Ajax with a 6-2 win in the last-16.

They sit third in the Bundesliga, though the 20-point gap to leaders Bayern Munich means that the German side will have their sights firmly set on winning this tournament as they did in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt?

The match is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday, 10 April at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

What is the team news?

Spurs have no new injury concerns after the win overt Southampton, though Kevin Danso and Dejan Kulusevski remain out until later this month.

Postecoglou now has a range of options in both midfield and attack, with Wilson Odobert, Heung-Min Son, Brenna Johnson and Mathys Tel fighting for a spot on the wing.

Though the back five tends to be fairly settled when all players are fit, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall will be competing for a starting berth in midfield.

For Frankfurt, midfielder Can Uzun will be hoping to return after a recent illness, while striker Elye Wahi will be absent alongside winger Ansgar Knauff and ‘keeper Kevin Trapp.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma; Odobert, Solanke, Son.

Frankfurt XI: Santos; Collins, Koch, Theate, Brown; Tuta, Skhiri; Gotze, Larsson, Bahoya; Ekitike.

Odds

Tottenham win - 3/4

Draw - 31/10

Frankfurt win - 3/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Spurs will be wary of the visitors’ attacking threat, but they should have more than enough to take a positive result into the second leg.

Tottenham 2-1 Frankfurt.