Who could Tottenham face in the Champions League? Spurs’ possible opponents in league phase draw
Tottenham earned a place in the Champions League after winning the Europa League
Tottenham are back in the Champions League after winning the Europa League last season.
Spurs endured a terrible campaign in the league but triumphed over Manchester United in the final to claim their place in Europe’s premier tournament.
The trophy wasn’t enough to save Ange Postecoglou’s job and so Thomas Frank is the manager who gets to lead the team into this season’s Champions League, as Spurs take part in the new format for the first time since the competition was revamped.
Tottenham have begun well in the Premier League under their new head coach and will hope to carry that form into their European adventure.
Who could Tottenham face in the Champions League draw?
Tottenham are in pot three. They will be drawn against two teams from each point but can’t play another English team in the league phase, and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country. So, their possible opponents are as follows:
Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona
Pot 2: Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge.
Pot 3: PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille.
Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Club, Pafos, Kairat.
Champions League 2025/26 league phase pots
Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona
Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge
Pot 3: Tottenham, PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille
Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Club, Newcastle, Pafos, Kairat.
When is the Champions League draw?
The draw will be held in Monaco on Thursday, 28 August and begins at 6pm BST.
How to watch the Champions League draw
Uefa and TNT Sports will both offer a free live stream on their websites and YouTube channels.
How does the league phase draw work?
The league phase has 36 teams with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their Uefa coefficient, with the opponents generated by automated software.
The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.
Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.
Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments