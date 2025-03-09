Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham host Bournemouth this weekend in an encounter of contrasting fortunes.

The Cherries are seventh in the Premier League and only four points off the top four, while Spurs are down in 13th and reeling from an unfortunate 1-0 Europa League defeat to AZ Alkmaar in midweek.

Ange Postecoglou’s side suffered another blow as Dominic Solanke limped off with what appeared to be a lower back issue, having only recently returned from a knee injury that kept him out for seven weeks.

Andoni Iraola by contrast has overseen an impressive campaign by Bournemouth, although they’ll be looking to bounce back from dropping points in disappointing losses to Brighton and Wolves in recent weeks. The chance to complete a first-ever league double over Spurs might be what he needs to get some spark back into his side.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Tottenham vs Bournemouth?

The match is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, 9 March at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You can add Sky Sports to any Sky TV package for £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or the complete sports package plus Netflix is available for £43 per month. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Gray, Danso, Spence; Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Son, Odobert

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Cook, Hill, Huijsen, Kerkez; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara; Evanilson

Odds

Tottenham win -

Draw -

Bournemouth win -

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Spurs have a point to prove after their embarrassing defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday but Iraola’s men look to have too much quality for the hosts.

Tottenham 0-2 Bournemouth.