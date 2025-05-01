Jump to content
Is Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Europa League semi-final

Spurs will be favourites to reach the Europa League final but Bodo/Glimt have upset the odds before

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 01 May 2025 01:57 EDT
Tottenham '100% behind' Postecoglou, insists Maddison

Tottenham continue their quest for a first major trophy in 17 years as they host underdogs Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

Ange Postecoglou’s side lost for the 19th time in the Premier League this season with a 5-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday but the club is focused on Europe.

And success in the Europa League would make up for a hugely disappointing campaign, with Spurs showing steel to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

Bodo/Glimt are the surprise package, with the Norwegian champions defying expectations to knock out Lazio in the quarter-finals.

It could be very difficult for Tottenham next week as Postecoglou’s side face a trip to the Arctic Circle, so seizing home advantage will be vital.

When is Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt?

The Europa League semi-final first leg will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday 1 May. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min remains out with a foot injury and he will play no part in the first leg. A much-changed Spurs side lost 5-1 at Anfield and Postecoglou is likely to revert to a stronger team, with Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Dejan Kulusevski to be recalled.

Bodo/Glimt will be without captain Patrick Berg, who is suspended alongside Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen. Centre-back Odin Bjortuft could miss out due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romeo, Udogie; Bentancur, Maddison, Bergvall ; Kulusevski, Solanke, Tel

Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjork; Fet, Auklend, Saltnes; Blomberg, Hauge, Hogh

