Is Tottenham v Aston Villa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup tie
Everything you need to know as under-pressure Spurs host Premier League high-fliers Villa
Tottenham host Aston Villa in an all-Premier League FA Cup tie, with Thomas Frank’s side in desperate need of a result to restore morale at the club.
The Dane’s side suffered a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth last time out and have only won one of their last five games.
Villa meanwhile are flying under Unai Emery, having won 12 games on the bounce and sitting third in the Premier League table.
In a further blow to the hosts Villa have also won three times on the spin against Tottenham, so will be confident of progressing to the fifth round.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Tottenham v Aston Villa?
Tottenham host Aston Villa on Saturday 10 January at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off at 5.45pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on BBC One and TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the BBC starting at 5.30pm and TNT at 5pm GMT.
UK viewers can also catch the fixture on streaming services BBC iPlayer and discovery+, and the BBC Sport website.
Team news
Spurs suffered a major blow in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland as Mohammed Kudus picked up a quad injury that will rule him out until April.
Captain Cristian Romero will also miss out for disciplinary reasons, having been handed a one-match suspension by the FA for his reaction to being sent off against Liverpool last month.
Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth and is another relegated to the sidelines, while Lucas Bergvall is a doubt after coming off with a muscular issue.
Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison remain out, while Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Aston Villa meanwhile are missing Amadou Onana with a hamstring injury and Tyrone Mings is not yet back after hamstring trouble of his own. Ross Barkley is also out injured while Evann Guessand is in action at Afcon.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Spence, Danso, Van de Ven, Porro; Gray, Palhinha; Simons, Tel, Richarlison; Kolo Muani
Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins
