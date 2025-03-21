Myles Lewis-Skelly scores on debut as Thomas Tuchel wins opening England match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Myles Lewis-Skelly became England’s youngest-ever goalscoring debutant as the Thomas Tuchel era started with a win against Albania.

Having been named Sir Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor in October and started the role on New Year’s Day, the German head coach took charge for the first time in the World Cup qualifier as the road to North America next summer got under way.

Tuchel’s reign began with a 2-0 victory against a limited Albania team thanks to debutant Lewis-Skelly’s historic opener and Harry Kane’s record-extending 70th goal for England in front of a sell-out Wembley crowd.

Far tougher tests lie ahead but the new boss will have liked most of what he saw during his first match in the hotseat.

Lewis-Skelly repaid Tuchel’s faith when meeting a superb Jude Bellingham pass with a fine finish, becoming the youngest England player to score on his debut at the age of 18 years and 176 days.

Fellow debutant Dan Burn rattled the crossbar five days on from his Carabao Cup final goal for Newcastle at Wembley, before Kane added a deserved second late on.

“Welcome to the home of football, Thomas,” read a giant banner as the teams emerged for a match Tuchel’s side started on the front foot, enjoying 75 per cent of possession in the opening period.

That figure reached 88 per cent at some points, such was the way they passed and moved the ball, but there was a lack of cutting edge during a promising start.

Bellingham looked most likely to prise open obdurate Albania and provided the killer pass that did just that in 19th minute, slipping Lewis-Skelly behind to slot through the goalkeeper’s legs.

The 18-year-old, who only made his Arsenal debut in September, slid on his knees in celebration and was surrounded by his team-mates after England’s first goal under Tuchel.

There was a scare soon after as Burn cut out a cross and Jordan Pickford allowed the ball to loop onto the bar but Albania were soon on the back foot again.

There was a cheer as a paper plane landed on the pitch just before Bellingham’s toe poke was stopped by Thomas Strakosha, who again denied the battling midfielder before Berat Djimsiti brilliantly blocked Kane’s follow-up.

Towering defender Burn found space to meet a Declan Rice corner with a header that rattled the bar just before the break, with Kane glancing a header wise as England sought another goal during a solid start to the second half.

Tuchel’s side continued to play with patience but so long as the margin remained within one every half chance was roared on by Albania’s raucous following, including when Jasir Asani was denied by an important Ezri Konsa challenge.

Tuchel made a triple change – including taking off Marcus Rashford after winning his first cap since last March – after a header went wide from Kane, who settled any nerves in the 77th minute.

Arlind Ajeti failed to cut out Rice’s cross and England’s all-time top scorer masterfully took the ball down before finding the bottom right-hand corner.

Albania goalkeeper Strakosha was forced off soon after and Jordan Henderson came onto applause as he made his first appearance since November 2023.

Lewis-Skelly left to a standing ovation late on as attention turns to Latvia. Tuchel will be hoping substitute Anthony Gordon is fine for Monday’s match after receiving treatment at the final whistle.