Fabian Hurzeler: England boss Thomas Tuchel has to make call on Danny Welbeck

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said he was sure the “other German” Thomas Tuchel will make the right call over whether to hand Danny Welbeck an England recall.

The 34-year-old scored to take his Premier League tally for the season to six as Leeds were swatted aside 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker last played for his country in 2018 in a 1-0 defeat to Belgium at the World Cup in Russia, but his form at the start of this season has seen him climb to second in the league’s goalscoring charts, the highest placed English player.

Asked whether he thought Welbeck was due a call from his compatriot, the England manager Tuchel, Hurzeler said: “Again it’s not my decision. I’m happy he’s in my team. I’m sure the other German will make the right decision.”

There is competition for who gets selected to go to next summer’s World Cup as a second or third striker behind Harry Kane.

Ollie Watkins took the place in the squad at the European Championships in 2024, scoring the winning goal in the last minute of the semi-final against the Netherlands.

Marcus Rashford, on loan at Barcelona from United this season, could be an option as could former Brentford striker Ivan Toney or Chelsea’s Liam Delap.

Welbeck stated his own case with a lovely near-post finish from Mats Wieffer’s cut-back after 11 minutes before Leeds went on to fall apart in the second half, Diego Gomez scoring his first league goals of the season in quick succession to cap a miserable away performance from the visitors.

“Overall it was good performance from the start, especially the first 20 minutes,” said Hurzeler. “We lost a bit of control but in the second half got it back.

“Winning is always the best feeling but a clean sheet gives you a high percentage of winning the game. Everyone worked hard and were there for each other. We deserve a clean sheet.”

Leeds for their part were largely toothless with Dominic Calvert-Lewin – himself once considered England’s best option behind Kane – isolated playing alone up front.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke, whose team’s only three away goals this season came in a 14-minute spell against bottom side Wolves in September, reflected on a worrying lack of firepower from his players.

“We don’t have to overanalyse the game,” he said. “There is no sugar-coating that they were the better side. Overall in the game it was quite equal, 50-50 possession, but out of their possession they were far more clinical.

“We didn’t start very well. We weren’t brave or confident. If you’re 1-0 down in the away game, it’s always difficult. After that I was impressed with how we handled it.

“Deliveries were not as good and then missed chances. I felt we were not that far away from equalising then we gave the 2-0 and 3-0 in quick succession.”