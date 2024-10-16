Thomas Tuchel LIVE: New England manager set to be announced as Gareth Southgate’s successor

✕ Close Thomas Tuchel set to be appointed England manager

England are set to announce Thomas Tuchel as the new manager of the men’s national team.

The German is set to succeed Gareth Southgate as the permanent boss of the side in an eye-catching appointment made by the Football Association (FA). The former Chelsea manager has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, but carries real pedigree, leading the Stamford Bridge club to Champions League triumph in 2021 and winning league titles in both Germany and France.

The 51-year-old looks likely to lead England into the 2026 World Cup on North American soil having emerged as the FA’s preferred appointment this week. A number of candidates, including Pep Guardiola, were sounded out over the vacancy while Lee Carsley performed the duties on an interim basis, but Tuchel fits many of the criteria outlined by the stand-in manager last week.

Having worked closely with captain Harry Kane at Bayern last season, Tuchel will be unveiled as the third foreign holder of the role after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Follow all the latest updates in our live blog below: