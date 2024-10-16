Thomas Tuchel LIVE: New England manager set to be announced as Gareth Southgate’s successor
The German is set to be named the third foreign manager of England’s senior men’s side
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
England are set to announce Thomas Tuchel as the new manager of the men’s national team.
The German is set to succeed Gareth Southgate as the permanent boss of the side in an eye-catching appointment made by the Football Association (FA). The former Chelsea manager has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, but carries real pedigree, leading the Stamford Bridge club to Champions League triumph in 2021 and winning league titles in both Germany and France.
The 51-year-old looks likely to lead England into the 2026 World Cup on North American soil having emerged as the FA’s preferred appointment this week. A number of candidates, including Pep Guardiola, were sounded out over the vacancy while Lee Carsley performed the duties on an interim basis, but Tuchel fits many of the criteria outlined by the stand-in manager last week.
Having worked closely with captain Harry Kane at Bayern last season, Tuchel will be unveiled as the third foreign holder of the role after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.
Follow all the latest updates in our live blog below:
Who would Germany’s Thomas Tuchel join on list of overseas England managers?
Sven-Goran Eriksson (2001-2006)
Record: Played 67, won 40, drawn 17, lost 10, scored 128, conceded 61, win ratio 59.7 percent
Tournament history: 2002 World Cup quarter-final, Euro 2004 quarter-final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final.
Strengths: Loved by the players, to whom he was incredibly loyal, and that helped foster a great team spirit and character. Calm under pressure, both on the field and off it with the media after a number of stories about his private life.
Weaknesses: His loyalty to chosen players in a settled squad often left him hamstrung or reluctant to bring in wildcard selections. The style of football was not very entertaining and was criticised for not getting more out of England’s ‘golden generation’.
Harry Redknapp disappointed at England's decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as manager
ANALYSIS: England’s statement signing of Thomas Tuchel shows as much desperation as inspiration
When Thomas Tuchel sat down with the Football Association over the last week, there was one detail that weighed over everything. That was simply to win the 2026 World Cup. That was the huge attraction of the job for him. That was the primary impetus for the FA.
It was obviously about so much more than Lee Carsley’s defeat to Greece last week, given that overtures were already made to Tuchel by that point. The German’s own existing interest in the job also increased once it became clear that Manchester United were not going to move off Erik ten Hag any time soon.
A narrative could be formed about how the Old Trafford hierarchy has let another manager, who could have been the right man, go, but there is a grander storyline to this. England have certainly made a statement with this appointment, even if it says a few different things about the national game.
England’s statement signing of Thomas Tuchel shows as much desperation as inspiration
The German represents a shift away from years of planning by the FA, yet his appointment also highlights the ultimate desire for the Three Lions on the road to the 2026 World Cup
How would England line up under Thomas Tuchel?
There’s no shortage of talent at his disposal, so how could Thomas Tuchel assemble his England side? Jack Rathborn ponders the options:
How would England line up under Thomas Tuchel?
The German is the favourite to become the next permanent Three Lions head coach ahead of Lee Carsley, with Pep Guardiola also linked with the job
Harry Kane gives Thomas Tuchel verdict amid England manager talks
Thomas Tuchel worked closely with England captain Harry Kane at Bayern Munich last season. The striker insisted yesterday that he was unaware of just how close he and the manager were to reuniting.
Harry Kane gives Thomas Tuchel verdict amid England manager talks
The former Bayern Munich boss worked closely with the England captain last season
Thomas Tuchel set to be appointed England manager
Thomas Tuchel is on the brink of becoming England manager, and could even be unveiled by the end of this week.
An agreement on main terms comes after swift talks between the German coach and the Football Association from the weekend, with the 51-year-old’s interest increasing after it became clear that Manchester United were not yet going to move on Erik ten Hag.
Tuchel will consequently become the third foreign England manager, and the third different county represented, after Sweden’s Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italy’s Fabio Capello. While that element may bring debate from traditionalists in English football, especially given the nature of the football rivalry with Germany, the FA’s sole focus is bringing this era to fruition and winning the 2026 World Cup.
Thomas Tuchel set to be appointed England manager
The German has been appointed as the third foreign coach of England’s men after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello
Thomas Tuchel set to be appointed England manager - LIVE
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the latest developments with Thomas Tuchel set to be appointed as England manager.
We’ll be bringing you all of the updates as they happen with the Football Association (FA) on the verge of appointing Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments