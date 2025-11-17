What decisions does Thomas Tuchel have to make ahead of World Cup?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England closed their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 100 per cent record after victories over Serbia and Albania.

All roads now lead to North America next summer, with boss Thomas Tuchel having just four more games to prepare for a tilt at adding a second star to the shirt.

Here, the PA agency looks at the questions facing the German before he selects his squad at the end of May.

Bellingham v Rogers at No.10

Competition for places is hot all over the pitch but nowhere more so than for the No.10 position where Tuchel has a plethora of options.It appears to be a battle between Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers for the starting spot, but there will be some real talent left at home.

Phil Foden is also competing for that position, while also being able to play as a false nine, and that is not to mention Cole Palmer, who has been injured for a large chunk of this season. Eberechi Eze and Morgan Gibbs-White are also in the race.

Who will be the left-back?

One of the positions that is very much up for grabs is the left-back spot, with Tuchel using a host of players in that position.

Indeed over the last 17 games, taking in the end of Sir Gareth Southgate’s reign, Lee Carsley’s interim stint and the first eight games of Tuchel’s time, there have been 10 different players deployed in that position.

Tino Livramento is perhaps first choice, but Nico O’Reilly has stated his case while Djed Spence, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Luke Shaw will fancy their chances.

How to handle the absent stars

Tuchel has repeatedly said the door is never shut for players, but it must feel like that to some of the big names who are performing well this season but not getting a look-in.

Jack Grealish is doing well for Everton and has seemingly been forgotten, while Shaw is finding his best form for Manchester United, albeit in a back three.

Harry Maguire must be fearing his international career is over, having yet to feature at all under Tuchel while Trent Alexander-Arnold is probably the most talented player in the world facing the prospect of not making it to the World Cup.

Gordon or Rashford on the left?

Anthony Gordon looked to be in possession in the left-wing position after impressive performances in the September and October camps but his injury this month opened the door for Marcus Rashford.The on-loan Manchester United man has flourished for Barcelona but often lacks an end product, something that Tuchel has warned him about.

Eberechi Eze has thrown his hat into the ring while Noni Madueke can also play on the left and looks set to be on the plane because of his versatility.

Decide on back-up for Kane

Harry Kane has proved he is still among the elite strikers with a stunning start to the season for club and country and there is little doubt he will be leading the team out in North America next summer.But Tuchel will need a back-up plan for if anything happens to his captain in terms of form or fitness.

There are few options in terms of a direct replacement with Danny Welbeck pushing for a return while Ollie Watkins will need to regain his scoring form at Aston Villa.