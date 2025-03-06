Thomas Tuchel to select first England squad from 55-strong long list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has compiled a long list of 55 players from which he will name his first England squad next week.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel has spoken to each player individually since he officially took over from Gareth Southgate on January 1.

The German will announce his squad next Friday for the Wembley World Cup qualifying double-header against Albania and Latvia later this month.

“Gareth was very, very connected and very smart culturally as well, and I think Thomas is the same,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

“He realised early on that you don’t build those connections in the 60 days you get together, so he’s put a lot of effort into that.

“He’s got 55 on this long list and makes sure that he’s got a strong connection with them, that they know that he’s seen them.

“It’s not only the players in England, it’s players playing abroad as well, and I think that that will only stand him in good stead in the long run.

“He’s really hit the ground running. You’ve seen him in a number of games. He’s also integrated a small number of his sports team he brought with him into St George’s Park. He’s been up there a lot and spent a lot of time with people.”

One player who is definitely not under consideration is former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

The 23-year-old has rebuilt his career with Marseille and scored 15 goals in Ligue 1 this season – but Bullingham revealed he has since switched international allegiance to Jamaica.

“That’s happened formally, so he wouldn’t be able to (play for England) because you can only switch once,” added Bullingham.

“We actually didn’t have that communication. I know people asked Gareth about him, and Gareth was up front in that he hadn’t been in his thinking, because he hadn’t been performing at that level, so I’m not aware of any communication we had with him.

“I don’t think there was ever a request or anything like that. It just wasn’t one we got to, so it’s a personal decision by him.”

Bullingham believes the UK’s joint bid to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup, announced on Wednesday, could be “a phenomenal event which could really help us take women’s football to another level”.

In a wide-ranging discussion at Wembley Stadium, Bullingham put forward The FA’s aims for the next four years, which included an international tournament win, a drive towards further inclusion, evolving the women’s FA Cup and sustaining and installing new pitches at grass roots level.

He also advocated a trial of body cams for professional referees, which he said have had a “positive impact” at lower levels of the game.