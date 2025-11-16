Harry Kane scores twice as England ease to victory in Albania

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England completed a perfect World Cup qualification campaign in Albania as Harry Kane’s late brace secured Thomas Tuchel’s side an eighth victory without conceding.

Having sealed their place in North America with two matches to spare, the back-to-back European Championship runners-up ended their first year under the German coach as it began.

Tuchel oversaw a 2-0 triumph against Albania in his first match as England boss and 240 days later saw his much-changed side survive a couple of scares on their way to victory by the same scoreline in Tirana.

They completed Group K with eight wins and eight clean sheets, becoming the first European side to play at least six World Cup qualifiers and win them all without conceding.

Arber Hoxha was the hosts’ biggest threat and forced two big saves out of Dean Henderson, before Tuchel turned to his bench and added Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka to the mix.

The latter’s corner was touched on for Kane to prod England ahead in the 74th minute, with the national team’s all-time top scorer then nodding home substitute Marcus Rashford’s brilliant cross in the 82nd minute.

Tuchel made seven changes for the final fixture of 2025, including handing Jude Bellingham his first start since June and a debut to Jarell Quansah.

Declan Rice was among the four players to keep their place and forced Thomas Strakosha into a fourth-minute save.

The England midfielder went on to slash a half-chance over but Albania, who were guaranteed second spot and the World Cup play-offs, posed more problems than any other Group K opponent.

Bellingham got back to superbly stop Hoxha just as he was about to pull the trigger and Elseid Hysaj lifted narrowly over from 20 yards.

England eventually regained composure and came close to taking the lead in the 37th minute, with Kane and Bellingham involved in a fine move that ended with Jarrod Bowen forcing a save out of Strakosha.

Quansah saw his header from the resulting corner held but struggled to contain Hoxha at the other end.

The livewire saw a shot blocked before the break, then was twice denied by Henderson at the start of the second half.

First he stopped Hoxha’s effort from the edge of the box, then saved another attempt – and Dan Burn’s blushes after a poor pass – having been found by an excellent low ball.

That huge let-off appeared to kick the visitors into gear.

Bellingham played an exquisite, clipped pass to Eberechi Eze, who controlled well in the box and forced Strakosha into a near-post save. The Real Madrid star soon struck into the ground from a knockdown as Tuchel turned to his bench.

Bellingham and Kane were joined on the field by Foden, something Tuchel said he would not do earlier this week, and fellow substitute Saka quickly caused problems.

The winger saw a low shot saved and mishit a cutback when England played on, and avoided a beer cup thrown from the stands, after Henderson’s strong tackle on Qazim Laci.

England were going for it and made the breakthrough in the 74th minute. Saka’s corner was nodded on at the front post by Naser Aliji, with Kane reacting to smuggle it home from close range.

The visitors kicked on from there and freshly introduced Rashford brilliantly swung in a cross from the left that Kane headed past Strakosha.

Bellingham looked annoyed to be withdrawn and Kane saw an attempt at a hat-trick blocked, with Rashford rifling wide in stoppage time after Burnley’s Armando Broja was taken off on a stretcher.