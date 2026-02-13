Tottenham hope to appoint experienced interim head coach by Monday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham plan to appoint an experienced interim head coach by Monday, Press Association understands.

Spurs dismissed Thomas Frank on Wednesday after a dismal display in a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle a day earlier left the club in 16th position and only five points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Frank departed after seven months, but following a run of two wins in 17 league fixtures and an overall record of only 13 victories during his 38-game tenure.

Press Association understands Tottenham’s players have been given time off until Monday due to the club being without a weekend match after their FA Cup exit in January.

After the dismissal of Frank, Spurs are set to appoint an interim head coach rather than attempt to bring in a permanent manager for the final three months of the 2025-26 campaign.

The club will look to recruit an experienced head coach with a track record for getting an instant impact for the interim role before this summer they select from a wider pool of candidates, which will include former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino after his United States commitments at the World Cup.

Marco Rose, formerly of RB Leipzig, and ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic have been reported as candidates for an interim role and Spurs would consider the interim head coach for a permanent position if their short spell is deemed to be successful.

Tottenham’s next fixture is a north London derby at home to rivals Arsenal on February 22.