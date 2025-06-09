Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Tottenham close in on appointing Thomas Frank as new head coach

Spurs sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday despite Europa League success.

George Sessions
Monday 09 June 2025 08:12 EDT
Thomas Frank has been Brentford head coach since 2018 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Thomas Frank has been Brentford head coach since 2018 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tottenham are closing in on making Brentford boss Thomas Frank their next head coach, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday, despite Europa League success, and quickly set their sights on Frank – who has gained admirers for his work over an impressive seven-year period at the west London club.

After positive discussions over the weekend, there is a growing confidence that Frank will be the man to replace Postecoglou, PA understands.

Frank’s current deal at Brentford runs until the summer of 2027 and contains a release clause reported to be in the region of £10million.

Brentford are expected to hold out for Frank’s release clause but, while an official approach from Tottenham is yet to occur, the Danish coach is expected to make the move across London.

The 51-year-old would take over a Spurs side which won the Europa League last month but finished 17th in the Premier League.

