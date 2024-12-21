England World Cup winner George Eastham dies aged 88

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

George Eastham, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died at the age of 88.

Eastham did not play in England’s 1966 success on home soil, but the winger was part of Sir Alf Ramsey’s squad that lifted the World Cup for the only time in the nation’s history.

Blackpool-born Eastham spent most of his career at Newcastle, Arsenal and Stoke and also left a far-reaching legacy as the man who battled against so-called ‘slavery contracts’.

Eastham’s involvement in a 1963 court case which improved players’ freedom to move between clubs ended up reforming the British transfer market.

“The Stoke City Football Club family is immensely saddened by the passing of club legend George Eastham OBE at the age of 88,” his former club said announcing his death on their official website.

“George was signed by the Potters for a £35,000 fee shortly after being part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad.

“He went on to represent the club for eight seasons in the top division of the English game and was a two-time FA Cup semi-finalist in red and white.

“He is perhaps best remembered as the man whose goal secured the 1972 League Cup in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

“The Potters will wear black armbands for the fixture against Sheffield Wednesday (on Saturday) as a mark of respect.

“Our thoughts are with George’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Eastham’s father, George Senior, also played for England, winning one cap. Eastham would win 19 caps for his country between 1963 and 1966.

After playing for Ards in Northern Ireland, Eastham made 124 and 207 league appearances for Newcastle and Arsenal respectively before moving to the Potteries.

Eastham made 194 league appearances for Stoke and was awarded an OBE for his services to football shortly before retiring in 1974.

He went on to be appointed as assistant to Tony Waddington before becoming Stoke manager himself between March 1977 and January 1978.

Eastham later emigrated to South Africa where he was a football coach for local black children.

He was also outspoken opponent of apartheid, the system of racial segregation that existed in the country at the time.