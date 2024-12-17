Former England assistant Steve Holland named new Yokohama F. Marinos manager
Holland was number two to Gareth Southgate with England.
Former England assistant Steve Holland has been appointed manager of Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos.
Holland has been out of work since leaving his position as Gareth Southgate’s number two in the summer.
The 54-year-old helped take the national team to two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final but left with Southgate in August.
Marinos, who are part of the City Football Group, finished ninth in last season’s J1 League after sacking manager Harry Kewell in July.
Holland wants to get his new team competing at the top when the new season kicks off in February.
“I am excited to come to Japan, wonderful country and honoured to have the opportunity to work in J.League, the best league in Asia,” he told the club’s official website.
“Our mission is to compete for titles again, and we will pursue playing an aggressive, attacking football.
“I aim to build a team that consistently competes at the highest level, defined by strong competitiveness and unity.”