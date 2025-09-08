Steve Clarke hails Scotland patience in win over Belarus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland boss Steve Clarke praised the patience of his players after a solid 2-0 win over Belarus in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary continued steady progress in World Cup qualifying.

Having battled to an encouraging 0-0 draw in their opening qualifier in Group C against Denmark on Friday night, Scotland coped with testing conditions from the closed-doors match at the ZTE Arena.

Che Adams scored from close range two minutes before the break to give Scotland a foothold, with an own goal from Belarus defender Zakhar Volkov making sure of what could be a crucial three points on the road towards the 2026 World Cup.

“It was a tough night. I expected the reaction that Belarus gave,” Clarke told BBC Scotland.

“They lost quite heavily in the first game (5-1 to Greece), so the immediate reaction to that is going to be more defensively solid, with a lot of big guys and filled the middle of the park.

“We had to be patient, it was nice to get the goal just before half-time because it gives you that extra bit of security.

“We just kept prodding and trying to do what we wanted to do.

“They made it difficult for us and we always a threat on the counter because of the pace up front, so it was just to stay patient and managed to get that second goal.”

Clarke, though, is not about to get carried away – his mind already turning towards the October internationals at home to Greece and Belarus.

“It is a good start, but it is only a start. Four points will never qualify anybody for anything,” he said.

“There are two big games next month, but the effort from the players, the help I have had from my staff has been great.

“It is nice to start (with). I can go home with a smile on my face, but I am already thinking about next month.”

Scotland captain Andy Robertson felt the win was “job done”.

The Liverpool defender said: “We knew after them conceding a few goals the other night they would try to be more defensive and a bit more secure with five at the back.

“Crossing the ball was difficult, but we had to be patient, took our time to break it down and got perfecting timing for the goal before half-time.

“We then pretty in control, and got the second, which makes everyone take a big deep breath and we could have had more.”

Robertson believes the players drafted in by Clarke did all what was asked of them.

“We put in some shift on Friday and had to freshen it up. We made four changes and I thought all four were excellent,” he said.

“The four that came out were excellent on Friday and we need the full squad if we are going to qualify.”