Chelsea owners may ‘go different ways’ over Stamford Bridge plans – Todd Boehly

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly says his ongoing partnership with the club’s other main shareholders could hinge around the outcome of discussions over the future of Stamford Bridge.

Boehly owns just under 37 per cent of the west London club, with the Clearlake Capital consortium fronted by Behdad Eghbali owning most of the rest.

Relations between the two camps have reportedly been in decline since purchasing the club in May 2022, with the possibility floated last year of one side buying the other out.

Whether or not Chelsea remain at their home of 120 years is one of the main issues currently facing the owners. It is accepted that the current capacity of just over 40,000 is not sustainable with the club’s intended growth and that an alternative is needed.

One possibility would be rebuilding the ground on the current site, though local authority regulations would place tight limits on what would be possible.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Boehly said: “We have to think long term about what we’re trying to accomplish. We have a big stadium development opportunity that we have to flesh out. That’s going to be where we’re either aligned or we ultimately decide to go different ways.”

Chelsea completed a purchase of the Oswald Stoll housing complex that sits immediately next to Stamford Bridge last year but the PA news agency understands this is not an indicator that the club plan to expand onto the site.

The other option would be a move to nearby Earl’s Court, though the club do not own that site and no bid has been made.

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League under head coach Enzo Maresca and are well placed to secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2023.

Despite having scored 53 goals in the league, the joint-third highest total, supporters have voiced frustration during recent home games with a lack of creativity displayed by the team.

With Chelsea having made significant progress since last season, Boehly indicated the current ownership arrangements could persist.

“The status quo is something that’s just fine,” he said. “We’ve learned from each other and we’re going to be able to work it out any which way. If you look at the evolution of the team, we’ve been aligned on what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to build.

“It’s a team that’s young, it’s a team that’s got long contracts. All these things were new. In order to do all these things we’ve done, it’s because we’re aligned. We’re executing on a plan that ultimately will have Chelsea where it belongs. We’re sitting in the top four of the table.”